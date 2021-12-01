The Christ Hospital Health Network Partners with IncludeHealth™ to Bring Physical Therapy into Patients’ Homes

The Christ Hospital Health Network is leading the digital evolution among their orthopedic patients by adopting IncludeHealth's MSK-OSTM—an innovative technology that makes specialized musculoskeletal (MSK) care accessible and convenient.

CINCINNATI, OHIO, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Christ Hospital Health Network is leading the digital evolution among their orthopedic patients by adopting IncludeHealth's MSK-OSTM—an innovative technology that makes specialized musculoskeletal (MSK) care accessible and convenient.

The partnership brings the well-known physical therapy services right inside a patient’s home. Now, The Christ Hospital team can pair already exceptional and coordinated in-person care with an at-home virtual PT solution to track and monitor patient progress in the pre and post-operative periods.

“We believe IncludeHealth’s MSK-OS is the most comprehensive platform to deliver consistent on-site and virtual physical therapy to orthopedic patients,” said Patrick Murray, director of Rehabilitation Services at The Christ Hospital. “In addition to providing real-time, one-on-one therapy sessions remotely at home, this system allows our therapists to monitor compliance through the camera technology and system alerts when patients are alone to ensure they are following their individualized care plan safely and correctly for proper progression. This technology ensures that we provide the highest quality rehabilitative care and preserves our patient-provider relationships well beyond the walls of the clinic.”

The virtual PT option will be an added benefit for orthopedic patients through the Center of Excellence (COE) program that treats patients from across the country. The Christ Hospital Joint and Spine Center is one of the nation’s leading COE programs, providing comprehensive, evidence-based joint, spine, and heart care to regional and national employers. “MSK-OS makes it more convenient for patients to complete their physical therapy post-surgery,” said Brian Colley, executive director of MSK services. “Our partnership with IncludeHealth is another way The Christ Hospital Health Network looks to innovate care for all of our patients.” The hybrid care model will help those patients who face challenges receiving follow-up in-person care and provide long-term benefits to all COE orthopedic patients. This coordinated care journey with better at-home adherence to recommended physical therapy leads to superior long-term outcomes.

Feedback from patients has been positive to date. “Following my surgery, I was given an opportunity to get additional physical therapy exercises through IncludeHealth. I completed each set of exercises twice a day in addition to my twice-weekly PT appointments. My therapist could log in to see my progress and add more exercises as I improved. Using MSK-OS truly helped to speed my post-surgical recovery.” Donna L, joint replacement patient at The Christ Hospital.

About The Christ Hospital Health Network

The Christ Hospital Health Network is an acute care hospital located in Mt. Auburn, with a remote hospital location in Liberty Township, five ambulatory outpatient centers, and dozens of offices conveniently located throughout the region. More than 1,300 talented physicians and more than 6,000 dedicated team members support the Network. Its mission is to improve the health of the community and to create patient value by providing exceptional outcomes and the finest experiences, all in an affordable way. The Network has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report—for the seventh consecutive year as the #1 hospital in Greater Cincinnati for cardiology and heart surgery—and awarded Healthgrades “America’s 50 Best Hospitals” for being in the top 1% in the nation for providing the highest clinical quality year after year. It is also a Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award recipient, which recognizes top-performing healthcare organizations that achieve the 95th percentile or above for performance in patient experience. The Christ Hospital is among a select number of hospitals in the nation to be awarded Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence. For more than 130 years, The Christ Hospital has provided compassionate care to those it serves.

About IncludeHealth

IncludeHealth is a digital musculoskeletal health company delivering next-generation musculoskeletal care. The proprietary technology at IncludeHealth has been recognized with 28 international innovation and health awards and is utilized in orthopedics, neuroscience, pediatric care, senior care, government, and general wellness. To learn more about how IncludeHealth’s MSK-OS can improve access, engagement and adherence and position your COE to be a preferred provider, visit https://www.includehealth.com to schedule a demo.

