Chrissy Teigen's "Onion" Ponytail Is Top Tier "Lazy Girl" Status

We know that bobs are having quite the moment in 2023. But let's not forget how freeing sweeping your hair in a low-maintenance "onion" ponytail can be. When you must nurse your fresh babe like Chrissy Teigen, opting for a natural pony isn't up for discussion.

When you have a jaw-grazing bob, you don't have the privilege of the satisfying "swish swish" on a lengthy ponytail. However, the girls on the go can do without that. The girlies like Teigen have just enough to grab a few rubber bands or little clips and get their "onion" on like the star did ever so casually in her recent Instagram post.

Landing in London ahead of her hubby John Legend's upcoming show, the mom took to 'Da Gram to snap a fresh-faced pic. I must admit, how glowy and stunning she looks in the photo is absolutely impressive after a transatlantic flight with three little ones. She decided to bare it all for the pic — her extension-free, low mini pony, no eyelashes, full brows and vibes.

We told you there are many ways to elevate the coveted ponytail, but there's also nothing wrong with going back to the basics and getting your "lazy girl" on.