Chrissy Teigen's Mother Posted a Heart-Wrenching Tribute to Her Grandson Jack

@pepperthai2, Instagram

On Thursday, Chrissy Teigen shared via Instagram the heartbreaking news that she and John Legend had lost their unborn son, whom they had begun calling Jack. The post inspired a number of parents who had experienced similar grief to share messages of support and stories of their own, and defend Teigen's decision to share such personal moments online. Yesterday afternoon, Teigen's mother, Pepper, shared an emotional and love-filled post of her own as tribute to her grandson Jack.

"My heart aches," she wrote, alongside a video and photos of her holding the child. "Love you so much baby Jack." The heart-wrenching video shows Pepper crying and speaking to Jack, while a nurse is holding him. Teigen can be heard in the background saying, "You can touch him if you want." The pregnancy loss comes after Teigen was hospitalized for excessive bleeding from her placenta and endured multiple blood transfusions to try to create a safer environment for the baby. "We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough," Teigen wrote, sharing news of the loss.

After being criticized for posting such intimate photos online, various internet supports came forward to explain that it's normal for families who have suffered a stillbirth or miscarriage to have photos taken to memorialize the loss and to help them cope with the grief. "There's nothing weird about it," one Twitter user asserted.

It’s common for families who suffered a stillbirth or late miscarriage to take photos like the ones Chrissy Teigen shared. Orgs like @nilmdtsHQ and hospitals offer photo services to memorialize the loss and help parents cope with their grief. There’s nothing weird about it. — Jordan Davidson (@JA_Davids) October 1, 2020

No matter how much Teigen, her mom, or anyone else in their family decide to share about the devastating loss online, they deserve to grieve in peace.

If you or someone you know is going through a similar loss, you can contact a resource like Through the Heart or SAMHSA's National Helpline for immediate support.