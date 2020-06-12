Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna Wrote Her A Hilarious Note About Her Boob Job

Photo credit: Getty/Instagram

You can always count on kids to vocalise your sassiest of inner thoughts.

Their very literal way of thinking through innocent eyes can be relied upon to make light of any situation, as Luna Stephens - the daughter of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend - exemplified this week.

Teigen underwent surgery this week to have her breast implants removed, something she has been particularly open about over the past couple of months.

Admitting back in March that her pre-surgery nerves had largely been the reason for a delay in getting the implants removed ('When you have kids you think about [the risks] of surgery and I think, "This is not the way I want to die, in boob surgery."'), Teigen was reassured in the most light-hearted way after receiving a 'get well soon' note from her eldest child.

'Have fun pulling your boobies out,' the scrawny handwritten note read.

A post-surgery Teigen shared the picture to her Instagram page, admitting that though she was 'so so so sore', the note 'made it go away for half a minute, at least'.



The post has been liked more than one million times and celebrities including Reese Witherspoon and Halle Berry joined in with the laughter.

Teigen and Legend have been keeping fans entertained throughout lockdown. From makeshift concerts to a live filming of Teigen swapping homemade banana bread for some iceberg lettuce with a Twitter follower to Teigen's throwback pictures from the early days of her modelling career, they've not been short of excellent social media content.

Keep it coming, the Teigen-Legend clan.

