Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna Helps the Doctor Get a Sonogram During Her Ultrasound Appointment

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's daughter Luna Simone is showing off her big sister skills — by helping her mom keep an eye on her sibling!

Teigen, 34, shared a sweet video on Monday from a recent doctor's appointment as she prepares to welcome her third child with the "All of Me" singer.

In the clip, 4-year-old Luna assists the doctor to move the transducer around Teigen's belly.

"On weekends we freak out! Before I’m able to start feeling the kicks, the anxiety gets the best of me and any little bits of spotting or pain freak me ouuuuuut," the cookbook author shared in the video's caption.

"one day I swear I’ll buy one of these machines but by then I’ll be all done with having monsters!" she joked. "But as my little Luna embarks on her very first sleepover tonight, another little one makes some big growth moves of their own. all is well. @Drthaisaliabadi @drsteverad 💕💕"

Multiple sources confirmed Teigen's pregnancy to PEOPLE last month after the couple revealed she is expecting in Legend's "Wild" music video, and the Lip Sync Battle host shared a video of her baby bump to share the happy news.

Legend said on the Today show after the reveal that the pregnancy wasn't planned.

"It was a surprise. A little quarantine surprise, I guess you could say," the EGOT winner said.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Teigen and Legend, who are also parents to son Miles Theodore, 2, "never thought it would be possible for Chrissy to get pregnant naturally," so they "were never overly cautious" in their intimacy.

"She keeps saying it's a miracle she got pregnant and was pregnant when she had the [breast-implant-removal] surgery," the insider said.

Legend told PEOPLE last week in a conversation on Meredith's :BLACKPRINT series that the couple almost didn't include the pregnancy reveal in his "Wild" music video.

"She was kind of hedging her bets, because we were early in our pregnancy," he said. "We hadn't taken all the tests to make sure everything is okay, and she said, 'Let's just shoot it.' And by the time the video would be edited, we could decide whether or not to use that scene."

"Then all the tests came back great and everything was healthy and good, so we knew it wouldn't be too early to tell people that we were pregnant by that point," he said. "So by the time the edit was done, we were comfortable saying to the world that we were pregnant."

"But at the moment, it was more like, 'Let's shoot it, and if we're able to use it, we can. And if we can't, we can't,' " Legend explained, adding that he and Teigen "weren't actively trying" for a third baby.

"We just were in quarantine, and spending a lot more time together," he said of the family's lockdown amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. "And here we are."