Chrissy Teigen Wears Nipple-Baring Leopard Gown and Matches John Legend for Red Carpet Date Night

The two made a glam appearance at the City Harvest Gala in N.Y.C.

Theo Wargo/Getty Chrissy Teigen and John Legend at City Harvest Gala on April 10

Chrissy Teigen took a walk on the wild side!

The Cravings cookbook author stepped out for the City Harvest Gala in New York alongside her husband, John Legend, on April 10, and she did so in a daring sheer gown. Teigen wore a floor-length sheer animal-print dress that was both sexy and sweet. It was adorned with bow details on each shoulder for added flair.

She dressed it up with chunky bangles and a black clutch. Legend went for an all-black look to match his wife, and his suit jacket had sequin appliqués to tie into her animalistic vibe.

Always the fashion icon, Teigen recently stepped out for Donatella Versace's new hotel in Macau wearing a sleek black minidress. No outfit for a Versace event would be complete without Versace accessories, though, and Teigen delivered. She wore clear Versace heels and carried a white Versace bag to finish off her look.

Teigen — who also wore a bow in her hair — also shared a video of herself and Legend walking hand in hand at the hotel. The "All of Me" singer, 45, was dressed in a pink gingham-print jacket with black trousers.

Legend, who is one of the cover stars for PEOPLE's 50th anniversary special edition, told PEOPLE of his wife, “She’s my best friend, she’s my partner, my lover."

He continued, “We’ve been together through it all.”

The two met when she starred in his video for "Stereo" in 2009. He recalled to PEOPLE, "As soon as I met Chrissy, she had this infectious laugh. She just lit up the room. When she met me, I think I was shirtless ironing my own clothes because we didn't have a stylist for the shoot. It was very low budget. I styled myself, ironed my own clothes. She walked in, and that's how we met. I'm sure she made a joke about that. We just clicked right away."

