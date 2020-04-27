Chrissy Teigen Pushes Back On Haters Criticizing Her Thirst Trap

Chrissy Teigen is just trying to enjoy her time in coronavirus lockdown, and internet trolls have a lot to say about it.

The 34-year-old model and cookbook author shared a quirky video of herself in a bathing suit, telling her followers: “I never post thirst traps, so here I am trapping you in thirst with thirst.”

don’t get too trapped pic.twitter.com/bLp3dlHzIg — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 26, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Teigen, who often posts playful and relatable content on Twitter, quickly racked up comments to the video. While many showed support, there were plenty of body-shaming haters who shared unkind thoughts.

One person wrote that the former Sports Illustrated cover girl was “shaped like SpongeBob.” Another wrote that she was “built like a rectangle.”

Not one to shy away from an internet fight, Teigen responded to many of the remarks. She quipped to one, “I know u ain’t talking.”

She told a supporter, “It’s ok I’ve been a rectangle my whole life and it’s gotten me pretty far.”

In response to another supporter, Teigen said, “Everyone used to....surgically enhanced curves. I’ve been a square my whole life and let me tell you, it’s paid off nicely in many ways!”

Everyone used to....surgically enhanced curves. I’ve been a square my whole life and let me tell you, it’s paid off nicely in many ways! https://t.co/wuRwGof2sZ — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 26, 2020

Teigen also made the point that, no matter what she does with her body, she’ll be criticized for it. “Imagine if one day I showed up with hips and an ass. Ooooo you guys would be pissed then too! I’m happy, John’s happy, we all happy and doing a-okay!”

Story continues

Post what you want, Chrissy, and never stop dishing it back!

Related...

Chrissy Teigen's Social Distancing While Crowdsourcing For Lettuce Was Perfect

Chrissy Teigen Officiates Hilariously Elaborate Stuffed Animal Wedding

My Body Should Not Be Your New Favorite Coronavirus Quarantine Punchline

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.