Chrissy Teigen returns to Twitter as Alison Roman feud continues

Chrissy Teigen has returned to Twitter after "taking a little break" amidst a feud with New York Times cookery writer, Alison Roman. In all, Teigen was off Twitter for about two days, but re-emerged yesterday with a tweet saying, "whoops haven't tweeted for so long."

She then responded to an apology from Alison Roman after their feud sparked the trolling which caused Teigen to take a Twitter break. She replied with a long thread beginning with thanking Roman for her apology and ending in a plea for us all to "do better."

It all started last week when the NYT cookery writer spoke about Teigen's career (which includes two cookbooks and a cookware line at Target), telling The New Consumer, "What Chrissy Teigen has done is so crazy to me. She had a successful cookbook. And then it was like: Boom, line at Target. Boom, now she has an Instagram page that has over a million followers where it’s just, like, people running a content farm for her... That horrifies me and it’s not something that I ever want to do."

Teigen then responded with a thread of tweets addressing the criticism, starting with one saying, "this is a huge bummer and hit me hard. I have made her [Roman's] recipes for years now, bought the cookbooks, supported her on social and praised her in interviews. I even signed on to executive produce the very show she talks about doing in this article."

this is a huge bummer and hit me hard. I have made her recipes for years now, bought the cookbooks, supported her on social and praised her in interviews. I even signed on to executive produce the very show she talks about doing in this article. https://t.co/9xrvQBInAp — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 8, 2020

Roman then tweeted Teigen with a thread of her own, saying, "Hi @chrissyteigen ! I sent an email but also wanted to say here that I’m genuinely sorry I caused you pain with what I said. I shouldn’t have used you /your business (or Marie’s!) as an example to show what I wanted for my own career- it was flippant, careless and I’m so sorry."

Hi @chrissyteigen! I sent an email but also wanted to say here that I’m genuinely sorry I caused you pain with what I said. I shouldn’t have used you /your business (or Marie’s!) as an example to show what I wanted for my own career- it was flippant, careless and I’m so sorry — alison roman (@alisoneroman) May 9, 2020

But, as is always the way with these things, people began to take sides on Twitter, and sadly but unsurprisingly, things began to get vicious when trolls waded in and attacked Teigen and husband John Legend for having children through IVF.

Eventually Teigen tweeted another thread, saying that she would be taking a break from Twitter, "I really hate what this drama has caused this week. Calling my kids Petri dish babies or making up flight manifests with my name on them to "Epstein island", to justify someone else’s disdain with me seems gross to me so I’m gonna take a little break."

I really hate what this drama has caused this week. Calling my kids Petri dish babies or making up flight manifests with my name on them to “Epstein island”, to justify someone else’s disdain with me seems gross to me so I’m gonna take a little break. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 10, 2020

Teigen's tweets seem to be aiming at a resolution to the feud that has been playing out on Twitter for days.

thank u for this, @alisoneroman. To be clear, it never once crossed my mind for u to apologize for what you genuinely thought! The comments stung, but they moreso stung because they came from u! It wasn’t my usual news break of some random person hating everything about me! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 12, 2020

We hope that both Alison and Chrissy are okay throughout this, being trolled is never okay. Here's to a future with more Teigen, less trolling.

