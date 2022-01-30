Chrissy Teigen Is Staying 'Extremely Comfy' in $1,000 'Birkenstock-Esque' Fendi Sandals

Glenn Garner
·2 min read
Chrissy Teigen Vows to Only Wear &#39;Physically Comfortable&#39; Clothes in 2022: &#39;Many a Birkenstock&#39;
Chrissy Teigen Vows to Only Wear 'Physically Comfortable' Clothes in 2022: 'Many a Birkenstock'

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen is keeping up with her New Year's resolution.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 36, kept her promise to stylist Alana Van Deraa to only wear "physically comfortable" clothes in 2022 when she sported a pair of fuzzy "Birkenstock-esque" slippers in photos posted to Instagram on Friday.

"This year I vowed to @alanavanderaa that I would not wear anything unless I was physically comfortable in it. This has resulted in the need for shoes that are … not the…..how do I say this…well they are extremely comfy," Teigen wrote in the caption.

RELATED: John Legend Bailed on Getting a Tattoo with Chrissy Teigen Drawn by Daughter Luna: 'He Never Went'

For the impromptu shoot, she modeled Fendi's Signature Shearling Strappy Sandals — which retail for $1,050 — and joked that they're "revenge" for husband John Legend's current style choices.

"If u are following along on this very important journey, I currently have many a Birkenstock and Birkenstock-esque shoe en route and I couldn't be more excited," she added. "John not so much but consider it my revenge for his pants lately. If you see me in heels, they will no longer be ones that throb the bunion mom so graciously passed down to me and my tingers, toe fingers, will not jam. It's an exciting time, ladies and gentlemen!!!"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)

Teigen complemented the sandals with oversized distressed jeans and a brown blazer layered over a white button-up blouse tied at the waist.

On her Instagram Story, the Cravings cookbook author also revealed new ink of an elephant on her left wrist following a session with tattoo artist Daniel Winter (a.k.a. Winter Stone).

Winter also tattooed Teigen's other wrist with son Jack's name, whom she and Legend, 43, lost after 20 weeks of pregnancy in 2020. He previously did matching tattoos for the parents, featuring each other's names and those of their daughter Luna Simone, 5, and son Miles Theodore, 3.

Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Teigen and Legend most recently enlisted Winter to have drawings by Luna immortalized on their arms, with a butterfly for mom and a bouquet of flowers for dad.

"Luna was drawing on us one night, and she was like, 'I love this. This is the best butterfly I've ever drawn,' and I was like, 'I agree,'" Teigen shared last month on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

RELATED VIDEO: John Legend Gets Tattoo Drawn by Daughter Luna on His Arm After Callout from Wife Chrissy Teigen

"And then she drew a beautiful floral bouquet on John's arm, and he was like, 'I'll tattoo mine, if you tattoo yours,' and I was like, 'Well, I don't wanna say it, but yours looks a lot better than mine,'" Teigen joked. "But we support the arts in our household, so…"

