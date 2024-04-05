Chrissy Teigen Sports Black Bikini as She Poses with Son Wren on Thailand Vacation — See the Photo!

The cookbook author and her family have been in Thailand visiting her mom "Pepper"

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram Chrissy Teigen and son Wren Alexander

Chrissy Teigen is in vacation mode with her family!

On Friday, April 5, the model and author, 38, shared a carousel post featuring more snaps from the family's getaway to Thailand as she gushed about her beautiful homeland while posing with her baby boy Wren Alexander, 9 months.

“my homeland is magic 🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭 winding down dump,” her caption read as she held onto her son while wearing a black tassel bikini on a yacht. A second shot also showed Teigen lifting Wren up in the air on the boat as the tot giggled adorably.

Elsewhere in the carousel, Teigen shared a video of herself canoeing with daughter Luna Simone, 7, who waved and smiled at the camera.

Teigen and John’s daughter Esti Maxine, 16 months, also appeared in the post as she stood for a solo snapshot after appearing to have had some time in the pool.

Meanwhile, the following slide then featured her mother Vilailuck "Pepper" Teigen smiling with her grandson Wren as she sported a sunhat and brown sunglasses.

Teigen traveled to Thailand over spring break to visit her mom with her husband John Legend and their four children. Pepper moved back to Thailand to live in her childhood hometown, Korat, earlier this year.

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram Chrissy Teigen and son Wren Alexander

A video in the sixth slide also captured Luna and Esti twirling as people cheered, while Wren enjoyed a nap in the following snap.

Legend was also featured in the post as he flashed a beaming smile while Luna rested on his shoulder as they appeared to be sitting in a restaurant on a boat.

Meanwhile, the mother of four also shared a carousel post earlier this week of more snaps from her trip. “love a craft! and boat noodles 🍜🤍,” her caption read as she held up a tote bag that featured drawings of flowers. “Trisara Kids,” the bag read.

Teigen then posed for a snap with Luna and son Miles Theodore, 5, before sharing photos of food that consisted of noodles.

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram John Legend and daughter Luna Simone

In the final photo, Wren sported a flower in his hair as his grandma Pepper carried him.

Teigen also shared a snap on her Instagram Stories of herself appearing to put sun cream on her face and body while wearing a black bathing suit in a water park.

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's daughter Esti Maxine

“Do I look insane?,” she wrote over the photo, adding, “Yes,” as she tagged her friend who was standing up in front of her.

Teigen then shared a video of herself as she captured the scenic view of the water and rocks outside the boat, as well as the video of Luna and Esti spinning around.

“Hi, hello, yeah I know you, you stole my sunglasses,” she added as she filmed a monkey sitting on a rock.

“Iykyk,” Teigen added in the caption.



