Chrissy Teigen speaks out for first time since pregnancy loss

Chrissy Teigen has spoken out for the first time since experiencing pregnancy loss, saying that she and her husband, singer John Legend, are “okay”.

In early October, Teigen shared a post on social media revealing that she and Legend had suffered the loss of their third child.

In a statement, the model wrote: “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before.

“We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough."

The 34-year-old also posted several black-and-white photographs, including one of her sitting on a bed crying and another of her holding the baby, who they had named Jack, with Legend by her side.

On Wednesday, Legend dedicated a performance at the Billboard Music Awards to Teigen, beginning his performance of “Never Break” by stating: “This is for Chrissy.”

The singer later shared a video of the performance on social media, writing a lengthy caption that said: “I wrote this song because I have faith that as long as we walk this earth, we will hold each other’s hands through every tear, through every up and down, through every test.

“We promised each other this on our wedding day seven years ago, and every challenge we’ve faced has made that promise more powerful, more resilient. Our love will remain. We will never break.

On Friday, Teigen reshared Legend’s statement in an Instagram post.

In the caption, she provided her 32.8 million followers with an update on how they are doing, writing: “We are quiet but we are okay. Love you all so much.”

Several of Teigen’s celebrity friends commented on the post with messages of support.

“Sending you and your family so much love,” wrote actor Milla Jovovich.

“Sending you so much love and support,” said actor Emmy Rossum, while actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson commented: “Love and miss you both so much.”

Teigen and Legend are parents to their four-year-old daughter, Luna, and two-year-old son, Miles.

You can contact the Miscarriage Association helpline on 01924 200799 or email the charity at info@miscarriageassociation.org.uk. The helpline is open from 9am to 4pm Monday to Friday.

To contact Tommy’s midwives, you can call the charity’s pregnancy line on 0800 014 7800, open Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm, or email midwife@tommys.org.

You can contact the free helpline for stillbirth and neonatal death charity Sands by calling 0808 164 3332, from 9.30am to 5.30pm Monday to Friday and from 9.30am to 9.30pm on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. You can also contact the charity’s helpline team by emailing helpline@sands.org.uk.

To enquire about video counselling with baby loss counselling charity Petals, you can call 0300 688 0068 or email counselling@petalscharity.org.

