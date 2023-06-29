Chrissy Teigen Shares Video of Newborn Baby Wren on Instagram (and OMG That Hair)

No one was as surprised as us when the news of Chrissy Teigen, 37, and John Legend, 44, welcoming their fourth child via surrogate broke yesterday. And much to our delight, the mother of four has now treated her IG followers to a brand-new video of her newborn son, Wren Alexander Stephens.

The newly shared clip—which already has over 1 million likes—shows baby Wren getting his back pat by a healthcare professional while sitting in a hospital bassinet. But can we take a moment to talk about that hair? Giving us punk rocker vibes, Wren has a full head of black hair sticking straight up.

As the video plays, Teigen and Legend’s baby boy appears to let out a huge burp after the patting ceases. In the caption, Teigen wrote, “The hair. Simple plan is shaking.”

In the comments section, her supporters couldn’t help but gush over the newborn baby. One person wrote a comment about the baby’s tousled hair, writing, “Wren’s hair is amazing!! Also, my goodness does he look just like John!!” Another follower also instantly pointed out the striking resemblance between Wren and his dad, commenting, “John’s face strikes again!!!!!” alongside a heart emoji.

Yesterday, Teigen penned a message to her personal Instagram page, revealing that she and Legend welcomed their fourth child via surrogate. Earlier this year, the couple welcomed their third child, Esti Maxine Stephens, after undergoing IVF.

In the letter, Teigen explained that she always dreamed of having four children and how she made the choice to turn to a surrogate. “Around this same time, we also met the most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate we could ever imagine, Alexandra,” Teigen wrote.

She continued, “I knew she was a perfect match for us the moment we spoke to her. All our wishes and dreams aligned. I wanted to be her friend, I wanted our children to play, I wanted dinner together, I wanted to lay my head on her belly and be able to feel the hiccups and kicks.”

Please don’t stop posting videos like this, Chrissy.

