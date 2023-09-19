Chrissy Teigen Shares Relatable Clip of Exhausted Family Traveling Home from Italian Vow Renewal

Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend renewed their vows in Lake Como, Italy, over the weekend

Chrissy Teigen Instagram Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and their daughters Luna and Esti

Chrissy Teigen is all partied out.

The Cravings cookbook author, 37, celebrated her vow renewal with husband John Legend at the weekend, and on Monday shared a clip of just how much the trip to Lake Como, Italy, took out of the entire family.

“Hommmmmme. Almost. @reserveps,” Teigen captioned a video of her sporting a tired expression while sitting in an airport lounge as the family headed back home to Los Angeles.

It also showed daughter Luna, 7, sleeping under a blanket on a couch, with a tired-looking Legend, 44, sitting beside her with the couple's daughter Esti, 8 months, on his lap while using a cellphone.

Teigen and Legend's other children, sons Miles, 5, and Wren, 3 months, were not pictured in the video.

After realizing he was being filmed, Legend put his phone down and asked, “What are you going?” as Teigen laughed. “Everyone just looks so out of it,” she responded.



Chrissy Teigen Instagram Teigen filmed her exhausted family heading home from Italy on Monday

Related: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Vow Renewal in Italy Was ‘Magical’ Says Source: ‘They Were So Happy’

Teigen and Legend marked their tenth wedding anniversary with their nearest and dearest as they renewed their vows in Lake Como.

On Saturday, the couple — who married on Sept. 14, 2013 — were joined by all four of their children and guests for a brunch at Villa Pizzo, the site where the pair had their first wedding ceremony a decade ago. They later headed out to dinner and dancing at a lakeside bar.



Pedro Elena / SplashNews.com Teigen and Legend renewed their vows in Lake Como at the weekend

“They treated their friends and family to the best weekend,” a Teigen source told PEOPLE. “It was magical! Everything was perfect! Chrissy was the happiest.”

“She was just glowing in every stunning outfit,” the source added. “It was special for them to have all their kids be part of their wedding anniversary and renewal.”



Chrissy Teigen/Instagram Teigen previously shared photos of her getting ready for her anniversary

Related: See Chrissy Teigen's Gorgeous Look for Her Vow Renewal to John Legend in Italy

Another insider told PEOPLE that Teigen and Legend “arrived by boat” and “came out on a balcony to greet guests” before Legend gave a speech.

Story continues

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Photos of the couple obtained by Page Six showed Legend in a white dinner jacket and Teigen in two flowing gowns by Zuhair Murad in black and white as they arrived.

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram Teigen wore a blue mini dress for part of the celebrations at the weekend

Teigen’s latest video of her exhausted family comes after she posted clips on Instagram of her kids recuperating the morning after the celebrations.

In one video — which Teigen captioned “Was a night lol" — the family were together in a room, as Luna looked spaced out until her mom called her name.

“Luna,” Teigen called, as Luna flashed a smile.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.