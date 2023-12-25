Chrissy Teigen Shares Highlights from Her Family's 'New York Christmas': 'The Best Idea'

This Christmas is John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's first as a family of six since welcoming daughter Esti, 11 months, and son Wren, 5 months, earlier this year

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram Chrissy Teigen and John Legend celebrate their first Christmas as a family of 6 in New York City

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen celebrated their first Christmas as a family of six with a trip to the Big Apple.

In a post shared on Christmas Eve, the Cravings cookbook author, 38, shared photos and videos from her family’s east coast holiday.

According to the shots, the model and her EGOT winner husband, 44, were gallivanting around New York City with their two sons Wren, 5 months, and Miles, 5, and their two daughters, Esti, 11 months, and Luna, 7.

In one clip, the family seems to be sitting in a large theater, about to watch a performance. Even before anything is happening on stage, their youngest daughter is enthralled by a light display. While sitting on Legend’s lap, Esti looks at the ceiling in awe, while her father kisses her on the head.

According to a photo snapped at a clothing store, Teigen was clad in a black leather look with a belted leather trench coat, knee-high pointed-toed boots and a large purse with sleek, silver handles. Other clips and photos show her accessories and what she wore under the coat.

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram Chrissy Teigen laughs at her “naked” fashion choices

While on a street, Teigen pops out her leg revealing sheer tights and gray knit shorts and she holds out her hand to show her lace black gloves. In the lighthearted video, someone behind the camera asks her, “Are you cold?” to which she jokingly responds, “No, I have earmuffs and gloves.”

Teigen keeps the funny videos coming with some clips showing what she wore underneath. While at a restaurant, Teigen takes off her jacket to reveal that the gray shorts are a set with a matching knit crop top. In one video from the dinner, Teigen looks anxious as she prepares to run to the bathroom in her disrobed look.

Related: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Support Son Miles at His Basketball Game with Sweet Family Photo

Someone filming the clip jokes from behind the camera, “Who’s that lady? Oh, I wonder what she is wearing. Not much!”

Story continues

Teigen laughs as runs to the bathroom and Legend can be heard in the background laughing and adding, “She’s naked.”

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram Esti, 11 months, and Wren, 5 months, play together before Christmas

Some of the trip was spent at home, per Teigen’s post. Here, their two youngest are photographed playing on a blanket together and another photo shows Wren decked out with a Christmas bow in his hair. In another video, Miles jokes with the Voice coach, who is sitting at a piano.

“New York Christmas was the best idea,” Teigen wrote in the caption. Legend agreed with the sentiment by commenting, “Theeee best”

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.