Chrissy Teigen Shares Funny Videos of Kids from 10th Wedding Anniversary Celebrations: It 'Was a Night'

Teigen and husband John Legend renewed their vows in Lake Como, Italy — where they first said "I do" — over the weekend

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram Chrissy Teigen's daughter Luna and son Miles in videos shared to her Instagram Story.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s kids party hard for their parents!

A day after the couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary by renewing their vows, Teigen, 37, shared a series of videos of her kids the morning after, in which daughter Luna Simone, 7, and son Miles Theodore, 5, recuperated from celebrating their parents the night before.

In one video — which Teigen captioned “Was a night lol" — the family is seen together in a room, where Luna appears to space out until her mom calls her name.

“Luna,” Teigen says while filming her daughter, who, after a few seconds delay, reacts by looking up at the camera and smiling.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Chrissy Teigen/Instagram Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's daughter Luna in a video on Teigen's Instagram Story.

Related: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Relationship Timeline

In another clip, Miles sits on the couch as two people help him get ready for the day.

Dressed in a blue and orange set with matching orange sunglasses and white sneakers, Miles utters, “I wish these could go in the water," which prompts someone off-screen to ask him, “Your sunglasses?”

Miles then replies, "No, no," before appearing to point down at his shoes.

Related: John Legend & Chrissy Teigen's Relationship in Photos

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's son Miles in a video on Teigen's Instagram Story.

The family — which also includes daughter Esti Maxine, 8 months, and son Wren Alexander Stephens, 2 months — spent the weekend in Lake Como, Italy, for the vow renewal ceremony.

Teigen and Legend, who originally tied the knot on Sept. 14, 2013, kicked off the anniversary celebration on Saturday with a brunch at Villa Pizzo, the site of their first wedding ceremony.

"It was very romantic," a source told PEOPLE of the celebration. "They arrived by boat. ... It was breathtaking to see them still so happy together."

Story continues

Related: Chrissy Teigen Teases 10th Wedding Anniversary Celebration with John Legend: It's 'Commmming!!!'

Later in the day, the couple renewed their vows. "[They] came out onto a balcony and greeted all the guests," the insider said, adding that Legend also “held a brief speech later, after the dinner."

"There was dancing and there was a lakeside bar that was a big favorite. The food was appreciated,” the source continued, noting that there were "flowers everywhere" at the romantic celebration.

The source added: "It's been a very elegant, very classic event.”

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.