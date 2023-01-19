Chrissy Teigen Shares First Photo of Her and John Legend's Baby Girl, Esti Maxine: 'Full of Love'

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are introducing their baby girl!

The cookbook author took to Instagram on Thursday to introduce the world to the couple's baby girl, daughter Esti Maxine Stephens, born on Jan. 13.

Sharing a photo of son Miles Theodore, 4½, and daughter Luna Simone, 6½, holding their baby sister, Teigen wrote, "She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕."

"Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c-section!? We are in bliss," she continued. "Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all! X."

The proud father confirmed the news of their baby's birth on Jan. 13 hours after his child's arrival while chatting with the crowd during a private concert.

Shortly after, a source told PEOPLE that Teigen, 37, and Legend, 44, are both ecstatic about welcoming another baby.

"They both really wanted to add another baby to the family. It's been a long road," the source said.

"Chrissy and the baby are doing well," added the insider.

Speaking on Audacy's Check In in September, Legend talked about how he and Teigen have "grown as parents."

"We've spent quite a bit of time with our kids now, Luna is 6 and Miles is 4, so we've grown as parents and we're ready to bring another baby into the world," he said, before adding, "I could see us going for four.

When it comes to picturing their future, Legend said he and Teigen "envision growing old together, having three or four kids and having them come over for Sunday dinner, having grandkids when the time is right."