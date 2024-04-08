Chrissy Teigen Shared the Most Relatable Mom Moment From the Airport in Her Latest Selfie

Nothing is worse than having to camp out at your gate.

When we think of celebrity travel, our minds go to first-class seats, private jets, and carbon emissions. But, Chrissy Teigen just posted the most relatable airport selfie that reminds us that celebs aren't above travel issues.

On Sunday, Teigen shared a series of videos to her Instagram Story showcasing her family's stint at the Dubai airport. In one video, her and John Legend's daughter Esti can be seen crawling on a table that Legend leans over in what appears to be an airport lounge with a time stamp of 4:10 a.m.

In a separate clip, Teigen is lying on a couch while bundled up in several fuzzy blankets. "hour 5 at the airport," she wrote alongside the Story.

It seems that the Legend-Teigen household eventually made it onto their flight. Teigen shared an update from the flight, where she enjoyed iced water, edamame, and an in-flight showing of Oppenheimer. "me pretending to understand nuclear physics," she wrote.

Last week, Teigen shared a snapshot of the family's vacation in Thailand with an Instagram photo dump, though it's unclear if the stop in Dubai was a continuation of the trip. In the roundup, Teigen gave followers a look at their adventures, which included boating, kayaking into a cave, and swimming. In one image, Teigen wore a black tasseled two-piece swimsuit while holding her and Legend's youngest kid, son Wren. Their other kids, Luna, Miles, and Esti, also made appearances in the post.

"my homeland is magic 🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭," she wrote alongside the series of images. "winding down dump."

