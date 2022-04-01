Chrissy Teigen Says Women Are Unprepared for Motherhood Because of 'Perfection of Instagram'

Frida Mom event
Frida Mom event

Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Chrissy Teigen is hoping to remove ideas of perfection when it comes to pregnancy.

On Thursday, the 36-year-old appeared on a panel for a Frida Mom event in Miami — alongside Jeannie Mai Jenkins, Serena Williams and Amber Ridinger — where she opened up about there being an inaccurate representation of pregnancy, birth and motherhood on social media.

Teigen noted that the "perfection of Instagram is a big factor" in why women are typically unprepared for the experiences to come.

"The way to build confident people and mothers is by being able to commiserate and create a bond," she explained during the event. "Pooping on the table wasn't talked about and it's nice to be real, especially after seeing how filtered everything is all the time — whether it's actually filtering or the filter of words on Instagram that makes you think you're the only one experiencing something."

Frida Mom event
Frida Mom event

Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Bonding with other moms is the reason why Teigen — who shares daughter Luna Simone, 5, and son Miles Theodore, 3 with husband John Legend — has been open about her own journey with pregnancy and motherhood.

Back in September 2020, Teigen announced that she lost her son Jack in the middle of her pregnancy. At the time, the Cravings cookbook author shared intimate hospital photos on Instagram of the pregnancy loss.

During Thursday's event, Teigen admitted that she has no regrets sharing them online, adding that she "would do it all over again" because of the "amount of people who come up to me at even just an amusement park to tell me about their experiences."

"Those loss photos resonate more than anything I've ever posted and it's been healing for me to connect with other people about our shared experiences," Teigen added.

Frida Mom event
Frida Mom event

Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

A little over a year after the pregnancy loss of her third baby, Teigen revealed in February that she has begun IVF treatments.

The announcement on her account came after she shared a since-expired Instagram Story, which showed a series of IVF injectables. "Here we go again," she captioned the photo. In a post on her feed, Teigen confirmed that she is undergoing IVF once again.

"Hiiii. I posted about it in my stories, but I wanted to let you guys know I'm balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos," she wrote.

"I honestly don't mind the shots…they make me feel like a doctor/chemist…but the bloating is a bitch," Teigen continued. "So I humbly beg you to stop asking if I'm pregnant because while I know it's said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!"

"But also like please stop asking people, anyone, if they're pregnant," she added, before promising her followers that should she get pregnant, she will "be the one to tell you."

