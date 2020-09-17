Oops! Chrissy Teigen accidentally reveals the sex of baby No. 3 while on 'serious bed rest'

Oh boy! Chrissy Teigen accidentally spilled the beans on the gender of baby No. 3.

The cookbook author, 34, let the news slip on her Instagram Story while chronicling her bed rest after doctors ordered her off her feet during her "difficult" third pregnancy.

"I wanted to update you," a bedridden Teigen said Thursday. "My placenta sucks. It's always been kind of the bad part of my pregnancies with Luna (and) with Miles. … He had to come out early and Luna had to come out early. I was induced both times. Anyways, (my placenta is) super weak."

She continued: "The baby is really, really healthy and he is big!"

Teigen covered her mouth after inadvertently revealing that she and John Legend are expecting a boy. The newest addition will join siblings Luna, 4, and Miles, 2.

Chrissy Teigen didn't know she was pregnant during surgery, says she was 'terrified' to find out

View photos Chrissy Teigen says she on "serious bed rest" in her third pregnancy. More

"I am stupid," Teigen said. "It's growing beautifully. Everything is good, I'm feeling good, but my placenta is really, really weak and it's causing me to really bleed a lot."

Teigen said her pregnancy has been labeled a “high risk” until the health of her placenta improves. She hasn't shared her due date.

"I am on complete and total 'don't get out except to pee pee' bed rest," she explained.

Teigen was first placed on bed rest last week. But the model admitted that she misinterpreted what "bed rest" actually entails. Now, "I'm in trouble," she said Tuesday.

"I didn't really know that bed rest was in bed. I honestly thought bed rest was you have to really, really relax, stay home," Teigen said Tuesday. "I thought it could be couch rest."

Been in bed for all but 5 mins of the last 24 hours. Here til next Tuesday. Lord it’s kind of crappier than it sounds. On punishment for saying the first two pregnancies were easy peasy — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 16, 2020

Despite her "difficult pregnancy," Teigen said she "feels good" and is "trying to be as healthy as possible."

"I will say I'm probably being punished for talking so much about how great the first two went. I was like, 'Oh yeah, pregnancy's awesome!' But now I get it," she said. "I get anyone that thinks it's not so awesome, but very happy to be carrying this baby."

Maternity shapewear? Kim Kardashian's new line sparks debate, conversation

With all the extra time on her hands, Teigen turned to her Twitter account to share an update from her first full day in bed.

"Been in bed for all but 5 mins of the last 24 hours," she tweeted Wednesday. "Here til next Tuesday. Lord it’s kind of crappier than it sounds. On punishment for saying the first two pregnancies were easy peasy"

More: Chrissy Teigen on explaining 'traumatic situations' to her kids, 'scary' harassment with John Legend

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chrissy Teigen accidentally reveals the sex of baby No. 3