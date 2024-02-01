Chrissy Teigen Says She Was 'So Unhinged' At Start Of John Legend Relationship

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have come a long way in their nearly two decades together.

But the “Cravings” cookbook author recently revealed that the two got off to a somewhat rocky start, thanks to her “unhinged” behavior.

“Going to his shows when I was younger, like when we had first met, and he would pull up a girl for the slow dance and we would fight about this at the end of the night,” Teigen said during an appearance on SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live” last week, adding that she “was so jealous and so unhinged.”

“With all due [respect], I cannot believe he stayed with you,” Cohen quipped. “If you were bitching about this portion at the beginning of your relationship ... He must be so in love with you. I’d be like, ‘Fuck this. You’re bitching about this now?’”

Teigen then recalled being on set for Legend’s “Green Light” music video and not liking a particular scene where he was interacting with another girl.

“The ‘Green Light’ music video sticks out in my head. Poor Anthony Mandler ― this was the director of it ― and I was sitting there watching the monitor and [Legend] was just simply talking to a girl,” she said. “It was a party scene and I got in my car, like [mimics car screeching] wheels were going. I was like, I just wasn’t well.”

Cohen then asked Teigen how she is now in regard to regulating her jealousy, to which she replied, “Great. Fantastic.”

“Honestly, couldn’t care less about, like, I mean, now I see it. I look at it and I’m like, ‘It’s such a positive, fun, like fan experience,’” she said, adding that Legend “never” gets jealous of her.

Teigen isn’t the only one to own up to mistakes in her and Legend’s relationship. The “All of Me” singer previously revealed that he wasn’t the best partner early on.

“I wasn’t a great partner at the beginning of our relationship even though I was very into her and very excited to be with her,” he said in an episode of the “On Purpose with Jay Shetty” podcast in 2022. “I was still selfish; I was in my mid-20s still, you know, not ready to fully be the committed partner that I am now.”

Legend said that he turned his attitude and actions around when he realized how much he loved and appreciated Teigen and wanted to be with her.

“When you stop being so selfish, when you think about — not only the joy you get from a situation and the pleasure you get from it, but also think about your responsibility and your commitment in that situation — I think you just grow and you mature,” he said.

