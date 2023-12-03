Chrissy Teigen Says She "Saw Baby Jack" During a Ketamine Therapy Session on Her Birthday

Teigen lost Jack when she was 20 weeks pregnant in 2020.

Chrissy Teigen recently rang in her 38th birthday — and, in addition to the usual festivities (spending time with loved ones, going to lunch), she celebrated with a not-so-ordinary activity.



On Saturday, Teigen shared the details of her birthday, which she celebrated earlier this week, with her fans on Instagram, revealing that she did ketamine therapy and "saw" her late son, Jack. "I had a really nice birthday 🥹 went to to see my friends @flamingo_estate, had a beautiful lunch with friends, then did ketamine therapy and saw space and time and baby jack and some weird penguins and cried and cried and cried," she wrote alongside a slideshow of cute photos of her wearing a white-and-pink floral party dress, adding: "Then laid with my babies, then hot pot, then hung with my best friend 💗."

Ketamine is often used as a treatment for depression and anxiety, and according to the Pacific Neuroscience Institute, psychedelic-assisted therapy sessions can produce a "short-lived but intense subjective experience," as well as hallucinogenic effects.



Back in 2020, Teigen and her husband John Legend lost baby Jack when the cookbook author was 20 weeks pregnant due to a partial placenta abruption. Two years later, Teigen opened up about the heartbreaking experience, admitting that Jack's death was the result of an abortion, not a miscarriage as she previously stated.



"It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn't either without any medical intervention," she said during Propper Daley's "A Day of Unreasonable Conversation" summit in 2022. "Let's just call it what it was: It was an abortion. An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago."



This year, Teigen and Legend welcomed their rainbow baby, 10-month-old Esti, as well as a son, named Wren, via surrogate. They are also parents to a daughter Luna and a son Miles.









