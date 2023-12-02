Chrissy Teigen Says She Did Ketamine Therapy for Her Birthday and Saw Late Baby Jack

The mother and model opened up about her 38th birthday celebrations on Instagram Friday

Paul Morigi/Getty Chrissy Teigen attends the 2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner

Chrissy Teigen celebrated her birthday and is sharing the details with her fans.

On Friday, the cookbook author updated fans with how she rang in her 38th birthday through an Instagram post. The celebrations included spending time with her children, enjoying lunch with loved ones and ketamine therapy, during which she said she experienced a visual of her late son, Jack.

"I had a really nice birthday 🥹," she wrote. "Went to to see my friends @flamingo_estate, had a beautiful lunch with friends, then did ketamine therapy and saw space and time and baby jack and some weird penguins and cried and cried and cried."

"Then laid with my babies, then hot pot, then hung with my best friend 💗," she added.

Ketamine Therapy involves using low doses of the" dissociative anesthetic medication, to manage various mental health conditions," according to the Pacific Neuroscience Institute. Meanwhile, Columbia University’s Irving Medical Center notes Ketamine has been found to have “rapid-acting antidepressant and antianxiety effects,” is often used as a treatment for depression and is typically delivered through IV infusion or intranasal spray. As the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration notes, ketamine “has some hallucinogenic effects,” including distorted “perceptions of sight and sound.”



In 2020, Teigen and John Legend tragically lost their third child, son Jack, due to partial placenta abruption. The model opened up about the experience in 2022, revealing during Propper Daley's "A Day of Unreasonable Conversation" summit that she had undergone a life-saving abortion at the time.

Teigen explained at the event, per Entertainment Tonight, that she "had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions. It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn't either without any medical intervention."

"Let's just call it what it was: It was an abortion," she added during the 2022 event. "An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago."

Alongside her emotional caption on Friday, the model also shared several photographs documenting her birthday.

Among them were shots of her in a floral gown smiling next to Legend (who wore a pink suit), an image of the pair enjoying lunch with friends and a few snaps of her little ones snuggling up with her.

Teigen and Legend, 44, share four children: Luna, 7, Miles, 5, Esti, 10 months, and Wren, 5 months. Underneath her post, Legend celebrated his wife, writing "A perfect day. We love you Mommy."

Katy Perry applauded her in the comments section, writing, "I love your journey so much ♥️."



Chrissy Teigen/Instagram Chrissy Teigen poses with her children on Instagram

Legend toasted Teigen's special day in a post of his own this week, as he shared images of the pair holding each other on a boat and posing with the kids.

"Happy Birthday to my lover, best friend and partner in everything! I’m so grateful you were born," he wrote on Instagram.

"So happy that we found each other 17 years ago. So in love with you and the big, beautiful family we’ve built together," Legend added. "Let’s grow old and celebrate so many more birthdays together. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Back in September, the couple celebrated the 10th anniversary of their 2013 wedding with the whole family by their side. Their 10-year celebrations took place in Lake Como, Italy, and Legend described the experience to PEOPLE as a "magical time."

"I think the biggest difference between our wedding and our anniversary celebration was the fact that we have four kids now, so being able to celebrate it with them there was pretty amazing," he said.

"We got pretty emotional just seeing them there," Legend added.

