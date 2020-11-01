Chrissy Teigen reveals new wrist tattoo dedicated to son Jack after suffering pregnancy loss

Model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen revealed a new wrist tattoo in honor of her son Jack following her pregnancy loss just over a month ago. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Chrissy Teigen revealed the touching new way she’s honoring the memory of her son Jack.

The model and cookbook author, 34, took to her Instagram stories on Saturday to reveal a poignant tattoo done in honor of Jack, whom she and husband John Legend lost just over halfway through her pregnancy due to a partial placenta abruption.

With her arm stretched across the table and her husband holding her hand, Teigen showed the tattoo reading “Jack” in cursive lettering on the inside of her wrist.

Chrissy Teigen shows her new tattoo on her arm. (Photo: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram)

Further down her arm, it reads “John Luna Miles” in the same cursive writing, in honor of her husband and two children, Luna, 4, and Miles, 2. Teigen and Legend (whose version has her name on it) got the matching Winterstone ink last year.

Teigen also has the birthdates of her parents, Legend and Luna and Miles running down the length of her other arm.

Teigen’s new way of honoring Jack comes just days after she wrote a personal essay for Medium detailing how she is dealing with the loss. Discussing the criticism she received after posting photos of herself in the hospital following her delivery of Jack, Teigen explained she couldn’t care less that some people found it unusual.

“I cannot express how little I care that you hate the photos. How little I care that it’s something you wouldn’t have done. I lived it, I chose to do it, and more than anything, these photos aren’t for anyone but the people who have lived this or are curious enough to wonder what something like this is like,” she wrote. “These photos are only for the people who need them. The thoughts of others do not matter to me.”

Teigen went on to explain that while those around her questioned the decision to take photos as she cradled her son in her arms, it was ultimately the right decision for her.

“I had asked my mom and John to take pictures, no matter how uncomfortable it was. I explained to a very hesitant John that I needed them, and that I did NOT want to have to ever ask. That he just had to do it. He hated it. I could tell. It didn’t make sense to him at the time,” she wrote. “But I knew I needed to know of this moment forever, the same way I needed to remember us kissing at the end of the aisle, the same way I needed to remember our tears of joy after Luna and Miles. And I absolutely knew I needed to share this story.”

Doctors told Teigen “it was time to say goodbye” because “he just wouldn’t survive this, and if it went on any longer, I might not either.” This came after tremendous efforts to save the pregnancy, following a month of bed rest, hospitalization and a series of blood transfusions which ultimately weren’t able to stop her bleeding.

She went on to explain that Jack’s ashes will be buried by a tree at the family’s home.

“Jack will always be loved, explained to our kids as existing in the wind and trees and the butterflies they see,” she wrote.

Despite the life-changing experience, Teigen said her heart is still full of love.

“People say an experience like this creates a hole in your heart,” she says. “A hole was certainly made, but it was filled with the love of something I loved so much. It doesn’t feel empty, this space. It feels full.”

