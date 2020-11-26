Chrissy Teigen reveals she’s taking a break from Twitter due to ‘grief depression hole’ over late son

(Getty Images)

Chrissy Teigen has revealed she is taking a break from Twitter to give herself time to grieve the loss of her son, Jack.

In October, the former model revealed that Jack was stillborn after she suffered from bleeding throughout her pregnancy.

“We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough,” Teigen wrote in an Instagram caption below photographs of herself in hospital alongside her husband, John Legend.

Now, the 34-year-old has said she is reducing her time on social media to help cope with the grief.

On Wednesday, Teigen tweeted: "I’m not tweeting much because I’m honestly in a bit of a grief depression hole but do not worry as I have so much help around me to get better and I’ll be fixed soon.

“They’ll call when I’m better and ready for pickup and u can swing by and grab me ok? thank u and love you! [sic]”

The tweet comes after Teigen shared the moment she and her family received Jack’s ashes on Instagram.

Earlier this month, the former TV presenter posted a clip of a teddy bear alongside a delicate box topped with a small crisped snack.

In the same post, Teigen shared a second video of her four-year-old daughter, Luna, placing the soft toy next to the box for her mother.

Luna is seen speaking to the box and introducing herself.

“This is the cutest, most beautiful thing I've ever seen,” the 34-year-old says in he video.

"We just got baby Jack’s ashes back. They’re in here for now with some blessed holy Thai string and Luna put a little therapy bear around him.

“The best part is I came down and she gave him a piece of her favorite snack - a tiny piece of Pirate's Booty. I can't... I don't know, she's amazing.”

Teigen’s tweet about grief was posted the same day that the Duchess of Sussex revealed she suffered a miscarriage in the summer.

Writing in The New York Times, Meghan recalled how she was changing the nappy of her son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor, when she felt a “sharp cramp".

“I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right,” the Duchess wrote.“I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.”

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can contact stillbirth and neonatal death charity Sands on 0808 164 3332 or email helpline@sands.org.uk. The helpline is open from 9.30am to 5.30pm Monday to Friday, and until 9.30pm on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

You can contact the Miscarriage Association helpline on 01924 200799 or email the charity at info@miscarriageassociation.org.uk. The helpline is open from 9am to 4pm Monday to Friday.

