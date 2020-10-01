Chrissy Teigen Reveals Loss of Pregnancy Amid Complications

From Women's Health

Chrissy Teigen revealed the loss of her pregnancy in a heartbreaking Instagram post.

Chrissy previously shared that she'd been admitted to hospital for severe bleeding on September 28.

In truly heartbreaking news, Chrissy Teigen has suffered the loss of her pregnancy after being admitted to the hospital for severe bleeding. In a post on Instagram, Chrissy wrote, "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough."

She explained that she and John Legend had been calling their baby "Jack," and said, "He will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you."

Chrissy went on to thank everyone who has been sending thoughts, prayers, and positive energy, saying "We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it."

Sending so much love to Chrissy and John right now.

