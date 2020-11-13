Chrissy Teigen Reveals Her £81 Two-Step Nighttime Skincare Routine

Last night, Chrissy Teigen spilled her full nighttime skincare routine to fans via Instagram. The best part (other than the hydrated, glowing skin that comes as a result)? The entire process requires only two products — which proves another point to Teigen’s relatability, because when we’re ready to go to bed, nothing sounds better than knowing we can climb under the covers in a matter of minutes.

While sharing her uncomplicated skin-care regimen on her Stories, Teigen brings fans into her master bathroom accompanied by husband John Legend, who makes a brief interlude to sing a Christmas song or two, which definitely contributes to the calming vibe of Teigen’s bedtime routine.

For products, Teigen starts by removing her makeup with an Eyeko Mascara Off Wipe, £3.90, to gently remove her false eyelashes and cleanse her entire face. “These are very soothing for me,” Teigen explains to her followers as she takes a few moments to thoroughly wipe around her entire face.

Next, for her more substantial skin-care step, Teigen shares a product introduced to her by makeup artist Nova Kaplan. “It’s a secret, but I will share it,” she teases before showing fans a tiny tincture of oil. “When I tell you my skin changed — or my life changed — it did,” Teigen continues, adding that when she applies the oil at night, it makes her skin noticeably more “plump” and “supple” in the morning.

Enough suspense: The product is Le Prunier Plum Beauty Oil which retails for £77.96 for a full-sized bottle. According to the company’s website, the plum oil is beloved for its versatility: The single-ingredient formula is packed with antioxidants, omega fatty acids 6 and 9, and argan oil, as well as vitamins A and E to heal, hydrate, and protect the skin from free radicals. No wonder Teigen doesn’t need anything else (at least at night).

As far as celebrity product recommendations go, Teigen’s are fairly affordable, making the two-step system something we could totally justify picking up and trying out. Granted, we won’t have Legend singing Christmas songs in the background as we apply our nighttime oil so we can wake up with plump, glowing skin — but two out of three is still pretty good.

