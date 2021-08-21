Chrissy Teigen Reveals New Hairstyle Inspired by Friend Kourtney Kardashian: 'So Keeeeyute!'

Chrissy Teigen Debuts Short Hair like Kourtney Kardashian

Chrissy Teigen/instagram; Kourtney Kardashian/instagram

Chrissy Teigen has a new look!

The cookbook author, 35, debuted a new hairstyle on Friday, seemingly snipping off a few inches of her locks into a chic bob cut. She revealed the new look on Instagram, writing in the caption that she was inspired by her friend Kourtney Kardashian, who showed off a similar 'do last week.

"Cause @kourtneykardash looked so keeeeyute!" Teigen captioned her post. Kardashian, as well as her mom Kris Jenner, hyped their friend up in the comments.

"Wow 😻😻😻" Kardashian wrote, while Jenner commented: "GORGEOUS 🔥"

Of course, Teigen's transformation isn't quite as drastic as Kardashian's was, since the POOSH founder parted with about eight to ten inches of hair. Teigen's hair was already sitting around her shoulders.

The Lip Sync Battle personality is known to switch up her hairstyles often. In April, she dyed her hair pastel pink, spending days documenting the process on her social media.

According to colorist Tracey Cunningham, whom Teigen tagged in the post, she and her team at MèCHE salon used Olaplex products and Redken's City Beats conditioning color cream in the shade City Ballet Pink to achieve the look.

Teigen captured the coloring process on her Instagram Stories, first debuting a bright blonde shade to her followers before hinting at a bigger hair change by posting a video of hairstylist working on her tresses once again. Teigen captioned the clip, "Here we go."

In the final clip, she showed off her pink locks while wrapped up in a towel as she turns her head to show off her newly tinted tresses.

Chrissy Teigen

chrissy teigen/insagram Chrissy Teigen

The fresh hairstyle isn't the only change that's happened in Teigen's life recently. Late last month, she and husband John Legend added another furry member to their family, welcoming a Basset Hound puppy named Pearl!

"Pearl has touched down into the Legend/Teigen/Stephens household!" the Cravings cookbook author began in the caption. "We love this little girl so much already but I will admit, she has definitely taken to John first!!"

Teigen — who shares daughter Luna Simone, 5, and son Miles Theodore, 3, with Legend — said the family's French bulldog Penny is already "obsessed" with her new canine companion, explaining that "it's been fun watching the adventures of penny and pearl unfold."

"I grew up with Basset Hounds so I can't wait for John to see this bouncy, no-bones, Jell-O mold of skin grow into the stubborn logs of love I love so much," Teigen added. "Excited for this new little heart to add love to our home."