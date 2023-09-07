Chrissy Teigen’s Oversized Button-Up Is Classy, Comfortable, and Just Like Oprah’s — Get One Starting at $26

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

She freshened up the style for fall

chrissy Teigen/instagram

Chrissy Teigen is ending her summer break on a sweet note.

Ahead of back-to-school season, the cookbook author, John Legend, and two of their kids headed to the Berkshires for a quick vacation. Sharing a series of images from their trip, Teigen, wearing a black button-up, summery shorts, and see-through sandals, captioned the post: “Berkshires. What are we doing without Dorinda!!??”

Her caption, a nod to the Real Housewives of New York, wasn’t the only celebrity reference to spring to mind: Her oversized shirt looks similar to the one we saw on Oprah just a few months ago.

Oversized Shirts Inspired by Chrissy Teigen

Oprah’s blouse appeared to button down at the collars (i.e. a button-down) while Teigen’s didn’t (i.e. a button-up), but both had a baggy fit, long sleeves, and covered their bums. Teigen wore hers with white shorts during her summer send-off, but you could always opt for pants in a few weeks, just like Oprah did. Also, the black color is definitely fall-ready and complements everything.

H&M Oversized Blouse

H&M

$27

Buy on www2.hm.com

Pick up this oversized blouse for just $27 at H&M. It’s crafted from a slightly shiny material, is super slouchy-looking, and, well, it’s a layering piece that’s bound to increase your closet’s potential. You can wear the black shirt with some warm leggings or a dressy skirt, or even layer a chunky sweater vest over the top when you’re at the office. The classic color reminds us of Teigen’s, but celebrities like Jennifer Garner and Taylor Swift have also been spotted in similar white versions, too.

Madewell Signature Poplin Oversized Shirt

Madewell

$85

Buy on madewell.com

Madewell’s best-selling Signature Poplin Oversized Shirt is another fashion find you’re not going to want to go without: The shirttail hem breaks up the stiff structure many button-downs have and it “hangs really pretty off the shoulders,” per one shopper. Though it’s supposed to fit more oversized, it does run big according to the brand, so consider ordering a size down.

Zilcremo Button-Up Tunic, $41 (Up to $6 Off)

Amazon

$43

$41

Buy on Amazon

Shorter individuals might be able to get away with wearing any regular button-up as a mini dress, but those with longer legs probably can’t pull it off as easily. Instead of having a Marilyn Monroe mishap, choose an option that’s long enough to be both a dress or a shirt, like this Zilcremo one that’s marked down.

The highly rated pick (it has more than 4,000 five-star ratings) is made from denim, so it’s warmer than some of our other options, and it’s “extraordinarily comfortable,” per one shopper. The affordable blouse comes in sizes S to XXL and a variety of other seasonal colors.

If you can’t get enough of Teigen’s oversized shirt, grab one now so you’re fully prepared for fall. Keep scrolling to shop more styles at Amazon, Alo Yoga, Gap, and more.

Gap Organic Cotton Big Shirt, $42 (Save 30%)

GAP

$60

$36

Buy on gap.com

Hotouch Oversized Boyfriend Shirt with Pocket

Amazon

$29

Buy on Amazon

We The Free Happy Hour Solid Poplin Top

Free People

$98

Buy Now

Big Dart Button-Down Shirt, $27 (Up to 26% Off)

Amazon

$35

$27

Buy on Amazon

Alo Yoga Dreamscape Button-Down Long Sleeve Shirt

Alo

$116

Buy on aloyoga.com

Realipopo Button-Down Shirt with Pockets

Amazon

$33

Buy on Amazon

Showpo Ruri Mini Dress

Showpo

$70

Buy on showpo.com

