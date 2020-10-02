Chrissy Teigen’s mother says her 'heart aches' following daughter's pregnancy loss

Chrissy Teigen's mother has said her “heart aches” after the model lost her baby following complications during the pregnancy.

Overnight on Wednesday, Chrissy announced that she and husband John Legend were in “deep pain” after losing their son, Jack.

On Thursday, the model and TV presenter's mother, Vilailuck Teigen, posted a tribute to the baby, including a video showing her crying while giving Jack a kiss in hospital.

In separate photos, Vilailuck can be seen cradling the baby while he is wrapped in a blanket.

She wrote in the caption of the post: “My heart aches love you so much baby Jack.”

Chrissy announced the loss via a statement on social media.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before,” she wrote.

“We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough.”

She included several black and white photos taken at the hospital, including one showing her crying in bed and another of her and John holding Jack.

Earlier this week, the author said she had been taken to hospital after suffering from excessive bleeding but reassured fans both she and the baby were healthy.

Following the news of the loss, the couple's celebrity friends rallied around and sent messages of support.

Kim Kardashian West said: “We're always here for you and love you guys so much,” while Hailey Bieber wrote: "I'm so so sorry. Thinking of you and John, praying for you guys and sending you so much love during this time."

The couple, who are already parents to four-year-old daughter Luna and two-year-old son Miles, announced they were expecting their third child in August.

You can contact the Miscarriage Association helpline on 01924 200799 or email the charity at info@miscarriageassociation.org.uk. The helpline is open from 9am to 4pm Monday to Friday.

For more information, help and support regarding pregnancy loss, you can contact Tommy's on 0800 0147 800.

Read more

Chrissy Teigen suffers pregnancy loss: ‘We are shocked and in deep pain’

Chrissy Teigen: Everything you need to know about bleeding during your pregnancy