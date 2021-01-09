Hillary Clinton, Chrissy Teigen, Megyn Kelly and more famous faces react to Trump's Twitter ban
Celebrities are reacting to the permanent suspension of President Donald Trump's Twitter account.
The company banned the @realdonaldtrump account for good on Friday, citing risk that the president would incite further violence. Twitter first locked Trump out of his account on Wednesday for inflammatory posts after a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol, but the company lifted the suspension the following day.
"After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," read a company statement late Friday.
Many stars cheered the decision in the wake of the company's announcement.
Chrissy Teigen simply wrote, "AAAAAAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHHA..."
AAAAAAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHHAHAAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHA https://t.co/IboPtOuWcP
— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 8, 2021
"What the (expletive) took you so long @jack?" asked Julia Louis-Dreyfus, addressing Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.
Mark Ruffalo thanked Twitter, while Mark Hamill asked, "And how is YOUR day going?" along with a screenshot of the president's suspended account.
"The year is looking up again," wrote Jameela Jamil.
"The View" co-host Meghan McCain retweeted Twitter's announcement and added a warning: "He's gonna burn the White House to the ground."
'Assault on democracy': Lady Gaga, Meghan McCain, Cardi B and more react to Capitol riots
Others, however, took issue with the suspension.
"If you’re on the right or not woke or want to raise Q’s about the integrity of our electoral system, you’re next," wrote Megyn Kelly.
If you’re on the right or not woke or want to raise Q’s about the integrity of our electoral system, you’re next. https://t.co/3X5ZETw44P
— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 9, 2021
User @ozzygutierrez1 replied to Kelly that "there is a difference between raising Q's about the integrity of our electoral system and actively undermining our institutions and advocating for violence like he did."
Former soap opera star Antonio Sabato Jr. tweeted directly at Twitter's CEO.
"You evil dirtbags Twitter @jack," he wrote, calling Trump "The Greatest President in History."
'It’s a disgrace': Antonio Sabato Jr. says supporting Trump cost him his acting career
Comedian Sarah Cooper questioned the president's state of mind following the ban.
"Uhm," she wrote. "Anyone worried he might lose his mind. Who the hell is going to explain to him that his precious Twitter followers are all gone"
Uhm. Anyone worried he might lose his mind. Who the hell is going to explain to him that his precious Twitter followers are all gone
— Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) January 8, 2021
"The View" host Whoopi Goldberg just wrote, "Finally," and comedian Wanda Sykes called for Twitter to suspend more accounts.
"FINALLY!" she wrote. "Can we put them on a family plan? Don Jr, Ivanka, Eric, Tiffany, Jared, you too Melania...Shut all of those scoundrels down!"
According to author Stephen King, Twitter "finally got fed up with Trump's lying (expletive) and took away his megaphone."
"Good," he added. "Makes me proud to be a twitterhead."
Hillary Clinton called back to one of her past tweets during the 2016 election in which she ran against Trump for the presidency. At the time, she tweeted at Trump, "Delete your account."
On Friday, Clinton resurfaced her old tweet with a checkmark emoji.
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 9, 2021
Meanwhile, Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. tweeted that "free-speech no longer exists in America."
"It died with big tech and what’s left is only there for a chosen few," he added.
Billy Eichner joked about going a step farther than the Twitter suspension.
"Don’t just ban him from Twitter, FORCE him to join Bumble," he wrote. The comedian also jokingly pleaded for Dorsey to "please take me next."
"I need to get the hell off of here I have things to do," he added.
.@jack please take me next I need to get the hell off of here I have things to do
— billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 8, 2021
"Congratulations to the #BeBest campaign for finally getting some results!" wrote the Twitter account for "The Daily Show With Trevor Noah," referencing first lady Melania Trump's anti-bullying campaign.
"Twitter finally banned Trump!" wrote Sacha Baron Cohen, who has called for Twitter to ban the president in the past. "We did it!"
Contributing: Jessica Guynn
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Twitter bans Trump: Chrissy Teigen, Whoopi Goldberg and more react