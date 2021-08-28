Chrissy Teigen Made This "Magic" Face Oil Sell Out Overnight — and a Year Later, It's Finally Back in Stock

Chrissy Teigen

Last November, an unassuming 1-ounce bottle of facial oil went viral after Chrissy Teigen waxed poetic about it on her Instagram Stories. In the few short hours after her post, stores across the country sold out of their entire stock. Months went by, and the waitlist for the Le Prunier Plum Oil that Teigen called "magic" grew exponentially. But now, nearly one year later, the beauty oil is finally back in stock. (We've been checking every day since to make sure we didn't miss it.)

Teigen called the Le Prunier face oil her little secret — one that she let her 35 million followers in on. "I wanted to share because it changed me, everyone always asks what I use. And it's this. It's holy, it is amazing," she said while holding up the Le Prunier oil. Clearly, Teigen's words were enough to create her own little plum oil army. Thousands of people hopped on their computers and scooped up bottles, selling out stock and racking up a thousands-long waitlist in the process.

"I didn't believe it, she said it had one ingredient in it," Teigen said of the friend who introduced her to the oil via a tiny, unmarked sample. And the Le Prunier oil does indeed contain solely pure organic plum oil. It sounds simple, but the multipurpose oil is anything but: Nutrient-rich plum is a true skin superfood that helps with myriad skincare concerns.

Plums — and thus, plum oil — are naturally abundant in essential antioxidants like vitamins E, C, and A and omega fatty acids 6 and 9 that protect skin against environmental stressors (like pollution, smoke, and sun radiation) and seal in moisture. Plum oil is also chock-full of powerful polyphenols that shield skin from DNA damage while fighting inflammation.

In addition to protecting skin from these external factors, the vitamin A in plum oil refines wrinkles, improves skin elasticity, and promotes cell turnover, resulting in a smoother, more even-toned complexion. Vitamin E heals and brightens, while vitamin C helps with dark spots, fine lines, and uneven skin texture.

"When I tell you my life changed, it did," Teigan summed it up. "I tried it, and I have so many face oils, so I didn't really believe it, so when I tell you I woke up and my skin was plump and supple, and even... It was like magic, magic." We believe you, Chrissy.

