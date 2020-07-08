Chrissy Teigen’s Luxury Skincare Routine Includes $8 Pore Strips

Adding to her list of relatable habits, Chrissy Teigen just revealed that she uses super affordable pore strips as part of her skincare routine—and odds are you use the same ones.

Per a recent Instagram post where the lovable mom-of-two shared her skincare routine (or as she calls it a very simple "no-routine"), Teigen said she uses “a steady stream” of Bioré’s chin and nose strips. The affordable, deep-cleansing strips are a popular medicine cabinet staple because they act like magnets to attract and reduce blackheads, remove dirt from the skin, and unclog pores. If you’ve ever used them, you know how satisfying it is to peel them off and see all of the gunk they’re able to extract. Hello, clean skin! For best results, it is recommended that the strips be used once a week.

Teigen posted the pore strips within a list of products with a caption that read, “For you kind folks asking me to drop the skincare regimen, I will admit I am def proud of my skin lately and feeling myself!”

Including the $8 strips, she listed eight of her go-to items that totaled up to about $800. Her top picks included the iS Clinical cleanser and moisturizer, which she said are the two things she uses consistently, and “they’ve always been so good,” along with La Mer’s cult-favorite moisturizer, Control Corrective’s SPF, and the much-loved Dr. Dennis Gross peel pads. According to Teigen, the AHA pads are “so important” for on and around her nose and chin.

Though the luxury parts of her regimen might be a little out of our typical budget, for an or an enviable glow like Teigen’s, we’re certainly taking notes.