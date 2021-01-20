Where to buy Chrissy Teigen’s leopard print face mask
Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Face masks have become part and parcel of our daily checklist before we leave home; keys, phone, purse, face mask, hand sanitiser - check, check, check.
During the coronavirus pandemic sales of non medical face coverings have soared, as people around the globe have been advised to wear the item to help prevent the spread of COVID19.
Since March 2020, many retailers have released a variety of stylish reusable face coverings for adults and children, such as Marks and Spencer, John Lewis & Partners, Anthropologie and Joules.
Chrissy Teigen recently showcased a new face covering during an outing in Washington DC.
In a photo she shared on Instagram the model, 35,l stood beside an advert wearing a cream trench coat, black knee high boots, and a leopard print face covering.
It turns out the face mask is from Slip - and still available to buy.
Why we rate it
The Reusable Silk Face Covering is made from 100% Mulberry Silk, while the inner lining is made from 100% cotton, which means the face covering is breathable, durable and comfortable.
It has an adjustable nose wire, as well as elasticated ear loops, so you can get the perfect fit, especially important when wearing for hours on end.
Slip has covered all bases, as this mask also comes with 10 spare nose wires, which allows you to reuse your mask time and time again without any gaping, as well as two silicone stoppers to tighten the loops.
The Reusable Silk Face Coverings come in a range of colours and prints, including the Rose Leopard version Teigen wore, as well as leopard print, plain black, pink and rose gold.
The design costs £39 and is available to buy from Slip as well as Space NK.
What the reviews say
Aside from Chrissy Teigen, many shoppers are also fans of the Reusable Silk Face Covering by Slip.
Here’s what the reviews say:
“I went to buy one of these, and oh my, feels really good on the skin, very gentle and feels very smooth. The product seems to be quite good on the skin as I have not been having breakouts ever since wearing these.”
“I bought this as a silk mask was recommended for ‘maskne’. It feels lovely on my face, not restrictive and looks stylish.”
“Certainly an upgrade in terms of the quality of the finish over my previous cotton face covering. Extremely soft and gentle on the skin, great that it has the addition of the metal strips along the nose line and the adjusters on the elastic around the ears. Comes with replacements for these items as well, which is comforting to have as spares.”
“I have been searching for a reusable face mask which does not aggravate my skin and is breathable. This mask is perfect for these purposes and is very easy to wash.”
“I bought the pink mask last year as a fancy treat for myself. You definitely get what you pay for with this one. Breathable and it doesn’t steam up my glasses if you adjust it to your liking. The price is steep for sure but makes up for the comfort and benefits to your skin.”
Buy it: Reusable Silk Face Covering by Slip | £39 from Space NK
Also available at Slip.
Watch: This luxurious skincare product is the ultimate payday treat
Before you go: Sign up for The Life Edit newsletter to get the latest shopping and lifestyle news.