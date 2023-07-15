Chrissy Teigen Just Wore the Elevated Version of the Comfy Sandal Celebrities Wear on Repeat

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Who knew Birkenstocks could be so chic?

Instagram: @chrissyteigen

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to sandals, I often feel like I need to choose between style and practicality. There are a few shoes I’ve found that fit both categories (though often one more than the other), but this week through the help of Chrissy Teigen, I think I might have stumbled across a pair that checks both boxes.

In a recent Instagram photo dump, Teigen not only showed off the now-iconic Barbie Malibu Dreamhouse Airbnb, but also a pair of sandals that made me do a double-take. At first glance it seemed like Teigen was wearing Birkenstock’s famous Arizona sandals — everyone including Katie Holmes, Gigi Hadid, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Meghan Markle owns the style — but upon closer inspection, her pair was slightly different, with small details that took the style from granola-girl in the Pacific Northwest to surprisingly chic.

Nordstrom

$170

Buy on Nordstrom

$170

Buy on Zappos

I was right on both fronts: Teigen was rocking a pair of Arizonas, but they weren’t the classic style most of us know. Instead, she was wearing the brand’s Big Buckle version, a more elevated take on that best-selling shoe that features oversized buckles and a high-shine finish. Birkenstock’s Arizona Big Buckle Sandals are pretty self explanatory — they have the classic Arizona design, with two adjustable straps and a contoured, cushioned footbed. But while the originals keep the hardware simple, this style blows it up, making the buckle the star detail.

Zappos

$170

Buy on Nordstrom

$170

Buy on Zappos

It’s a small tweak that, when paired with the shiny finish, instantly makes the shoes dressier. Shoppers rave that the sandals “elevate a look without compromising comfort.” One person described the “comfortable” style as “so chic,” writing that the sandals “go with everything,” while another customer said that “comfort [has] never looked so good.” Another wrote that “the high shine black with gold buckles adds such a fun element to every outfit,” making the slides “easy to wear dressed up or down.” Simply put: The Big Buckle Arizonas are just as comfortable as the shoes you know and love, but you can potentially get away with wearing them at a nice dinner or celebratory occasion.

For a sandal that feels just as good as it looks, I’m taking a page out of Teigen’s summer style book and grabbing a pair of Birkenstock’s Arizona Big Buckle Sandals.

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.