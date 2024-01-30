Chrissy Teigen Jokes It Was 'Hard to Break' News to Daughter Esti That Son Wren Was Named PEOPLE's Cutest Baby

Teigen shares her four kids — Wren, Esti, Miles and Luna — with husband John Legend

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram; Cindy Ord/Getty Chrissy Teigen and son Wren

Chrissy Teigen isn't interested in playing favorites with her two youngest kids.

While appearing on Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, the model and cookbook author, 38, was asked by host Andy Cohen, 55, how she felt about her now-7-month-old son Wren Alexander being named PEOPLE's Cutest Baby in 2023.

"Hey, Wren was named PEOPLE Magazine's cutest baby of the year last year. Congrats!" Cohen says to Teigen.

"I know, hard to break to Esti," Teigen shares, laughing. "It was a little awkward and then I was like, it's the Sexiest Man issue. You'll be in the PEOPLE's Most Beautiful."

Smiling, the mom of four adds, "It's an odd problem to have, okay?"

Teigen shares her four kids — Wren, Esti, 12 months, Miles Theodore, 5, and Luna Simone, 7 — with husband John Legend.

The proud mom spent the last few days traveling around the country, reuniting with her family this past weekend.

A few days after posting about how much she missed her four children while she was away, Teigen looked back on her action-packed trip with an Instagram photo dump full of New York memories.

Included in the post was a meme of a viral Stanley cup featuring the face of The Office character Stanley Hudson, a video of Teigen taking a power nap and a cute selfie with pals. She also shared a photo of a note written by daughter Luna and stuck on a cup that read, "If you eat this you will die. Thank you, Luna."

She captioned her post, "It’s been a week."

Teigen wasn't only missing her little ones this past week, as she also revealed on SiriusXM’s TODAY radio show The Happy Hour that her mother, Vilailuck "Pepper" Teigen, recently moved back to Thailand to live in her childhood hometown of Korat.

“We haven't really told the world or the internet, and everyone's gonna be probably so confused,” Teigen said. “She is meant to go live her best life.”

As Teigen explained, her mother “loves taking care of her grandchildren" and is “young enough that she needs to go off and be happy.”

