Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcome new baby with surprise concert announcement

Christi Carras
·2 min read
A woman with long brown hair wearing a patterned dress and a man with short black hair and a beard wearing a white suit
Chrissy Teigen, left, and John Legend attend the 2022 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. (Jae C. Hong / Invision / AP)

Model Chrissy Teigen and musician John Legend have welcomed another child.

Legend revealed the happy news Friday at a private concert, a representative for the "All of Me" singer confirmed to The Times. The baby was born earlier that day.

According to People magazine, the proud father revealed to concertgoers that his wife gave birth to "the little baby this morning" — adding that he "didn't get a lot of sleep" but still felt "energized" after spending "a lot of time" in the hospital.

"What a blessed day," he said.

Legend — whose real name is John Roger Stephens — and Teigen also share a 6-year-old daughter, Luna Simone Stephens, and a 4-year-old son, Miles Theodore Stephens.

The Grammy winner and the cookbook author's newborn child arrived more than two years after Teigen's third pregnancy ended in tragedy. In fall 2020, Teigen penned a heartbreaking essay expressing her grief about the loss.

Two years later, Teigen clarified that her 2020 pregnancy loss was actually an abortion.

“Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion,” she said during a conference in September. “An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago.”

In August, Teigen announced via Instagram that she and Legend were expecting again. Despite her past health struggles, she said that she was feeling "hopeful and amazing" about the pregnancy.

"Every appointment I’ve said to myself, 'ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still," Teigen wrote.

"I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful ... it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!"

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • QB Derek Carr says he embraces challenge of new city, team

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Quarterback Derek Carr said Thursday in first public comments since being benched by Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels with two weeks left in the season that he is ready for the challenge of playing in a new city. “I once said that if I'm not a Raider I would rather be at home and I meant that, but I never envisioned it ending this way,” Carr posted on Twitter. “That fire burning inside of me to win a championship still rages. A fire no man can extinguish; only God. So I lo

  • Flames hold off Stars' surge to net 6-5 win

    DALLAS (AP) — Nazem Kadri’s team-best 17th goal and Chris Tanev’s first of the season were part of Calgary’s four-goal second period as the Flames hung on to beat the Dallas Stars 6-5 on Saturday. Andrew Mangiapane scored just 25 seconds into the game and Trevor Lewis, Elias Lindholm and Rasmus Andersson also had goals for the Flames. Calgary led 6-1 late in the second period and has earned points in it last five games (3-0-2). Dan Vladar made 29 saves to win his second straight start in a match

  • Alonso: Mets on the brink of something extremely special

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso returned to his old high school Saturday for a charity event being held just a long home run away from the residence of late New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner. It was only natural that a question would come up referencing the big-spending Steinbrenner and Mets owner Steve Cohen, who went on a major shopping spree this offseason. Asked if he had a sense of what it would've been like to play for the demanding Steinbrenner, Alonso said h

  • Panthers rally to beat struggling Canucks 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. “A win is a win,” Ekblad said. “We held a lead in the third period.” Jack Studnicka, Tyler

  • Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from the hospital

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A news release from the Bills quoted Dr. Jamie Nadler as saying: “We have completed a series of tests and evaluation and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged.” Nadler said Ham

  • No. 1 seed Chiefs to see familiar route through postseason

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — No matter what route the Kansas City Chiefs take through the playoffs, it is sure to be a familiar one. That tends to happen when you've been near the top as long as they have been. In the divisional round, the Chiefs could face former Andy Reid assistants now leading the Jacksonville Jaguars (Doug Pederson) and Baltimore Ravens (John Harbaugh), an AFC West rival in the Los Angeles Chargers or longtime star Tyreek Hill with his new team, the Miami Dolphins. Get through th

  • Edwards, bench lift Wolves to 110-102 victory over Cavs

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves got a huge boost from their bench in a 110-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. Naz Reid scored 17 of Minnesota’s 56 bench points, while Jalen Nowell had 16. Luka Garza added nine for the short-handed Wolves. Minnesota was without Rudy Gobert for the second half due to right groin soreness, and Jaden McDaniels picked up his fifth foul just 2:37 into the second half. Evan Mobley and Jarrett A

  • Canada's Mirela Rahneva finishes 4th at skeleton event in Germany

    Canadian Mirela Rahneva will have to wait another week to try and crack the podium at Altenberg track. The Ottawa native finished fourth in the women's skeleton event on Friday at the German course, just missing out on a bronze medal. "I'm very happy to finish fourth when I think back to previous results here. I'm really proud of my first run being within the medals," Rahneva said n a press release. "I've had a fairly difficult time in Altenberg in past seasons. I'll even go as far as admitting

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • Bieber, Guards reach $10.01 million contract for '23 season

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians reached agreement Friday on contracts with all seven of their arbitration eligible players, including starter Shane Bieber, who agreed to a $10.01 million deal for next season. Bieber made $6 million last season while going 13-8 and leading Cleveland's strong pitching staff in innings (200) and strikeouts (198). The 27-year-old has expressed interest in signing a long-term deal with the AL Central champions, but to this point the sides haven't been able t

  • Martin Jones makes 27 saves as Kraken beat Bruins 3-0

    BOSTON (AP) — Martin Jones stopped 27 shots to lead the Kraken to a 3-0 victory over Boston, and Seattle matched its franchise record with a seventh straight victory Thursday night while sending the Bruins to their first regulation home loss all season. Brandon Tanev, Eeli Tolvanen and Jaden Schwartz scored for Seattle, which also won seven in a row earlier this season — its second since joining the NHL as an expansion franchise. It was Jones' third shutout of the season. Linus Ullmark made 28 s

  • Adam Fox scores in OT, Rangers rally to beat Stars 2-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Adam Fox scored 1:16 into overtime after fellow defenseman K’Andre Miller tied it with 0.2 seconds left in regulation and the New York Rangers stunned the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Thursday night. Jake Oettinger was tenths of a second from the shutout — and the Rangers hadn’t even managed a shot on goal with an extra skater on the ice — before Miller’s shot made it through for his fifth of the season. Miller has points in five straight games. “It was a scrum in front of the net and the

  • Grzelcyk breaks late tie, Bruins beat Maple Leafs 4-3

    BOSTON (AP) — The NHL-best Boston Bruins haven’t lost back-to-back games all season, and they wanted to keep it that way. “The game meant more to us than I imagined before the game,” coach Jim Montgomery said after Boston bounced back from its first shutout of the season and beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Saturday night. “And I’m glad it did,” Montgomery added. “We’re proud of not having lost two in a row. There was a purpose to what we were doing — not only because it was a second-place te

  • Laine has 10th hat trick, Blue Jackets end road skid

    DETROIT (AP) — Patrik Laine had his 10th NHL hat trick and the Columbus Blue Jackets snapped a 10-game road losing streak, holding off the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Saturday night. Laine, whose previous hat trick came Feb. 17 last season against Chicago, had gone scoreless in his last nine games. Vladislav Gavrikov also scored for the Blue Jackets, and Johnny Gaudreau and Jack Roslovic had two assists apiece. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves for his first victory since Dec. 11. Olli Maatta, Jake Wa

  • Morant says sensational slam in Indy was his best one yet

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — To Ja Morant, the answer was a slam dunk. His ferocious jam Saturday night was his best one yet. “Yeah, easy,” he said, because of its difficulty, when asked if it topped his rapidly expanding collection of sensational slams. “It’s what everybody has been waiting for. I finally made it.” Morant's dunk came in the third quarter of the Memphis Grizzlies' 130-112 victory over the Indiana Pacers. He drove left into the middle of the lane, put the ball in his right hand and pulled

  • McDavid has 2 goals, assist as Oilers beat Sharks 7-1

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks 7-1 on Friday night. Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and two assists, and Klim Kostin, Jesse Puljujarvi, and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers. Jack Campbell made 25 saves in Edmonton's second-straight win. “We certainly need to keep building on our game,” McDavid said. "Two good ones in a row, obviously, (and) we keep talking about consistency, so that

  • Laine has 10th hat trick, Blue Jackets end road skid

    DETROIT (AP) — Patrik Laine had his 10th NHL hat trick and the Columbus Blue Jackets snapped a 10-game road losing streak, holding off the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Saturday night. Laine, whose previous hat trick came Feb. 17 last season against Chicago, had gone scoreless in his last nine games. Vladislav Gavrikov also scored for the Blue Jackets, and Johnny Gaudreau and Jack Roslovic had two assists apiece. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves for his first victory since Dec. 11. Olli Maatta, Jake Wa

  • Hughes, Bratt lead Devils' 6-2 rout of Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jack Hughes had two goals and an assist, and Jesper Bratt also scored two goals in the New Jersey Devils' third straight victory, 6-2 over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. Hughes got his 50th point of the season by scoring in New Jersey's three-goal first period. He added his 28th goal of the season in the final minutes of a blowout win in the first stop of the Devils' four-game West Coast road swing. Vitek Vanecek made 31 saves, while Jesper Boqvist and Dougie Hamilton

  • Canada's Bottcher defeats Edin 5-3 to claim Canadian Open title

    CAMROSE, Alta. — Canada's Brendan Bottcher earned a 5-3 victory over Sweden's Niklas Edin to claim the Grand Slam of Curling's Canadian Open title on Sunday. After falling behind 2-1, Bottcher scored in three consecutive ends, including two in the third, to take a 5-2 advantage. After a scoreless sixth end, Edin put a single on the board before conceding after the seventh. The two were the lone undefeated rinks entering the final. Bottcher ousted Italy's Joel Retornaz 3-2 in Saturday's semifinal