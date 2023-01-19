Chrissy Teigen, John Legend welcome baby after pregnancy loss: 'We are in bliss'

A new Legend is born!

Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend have welcomed another child.

"She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier," Teigen announced on Instagram, sharing a photo of her other children, Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, holding the newborn.

"Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!?" she continued.

"We are in bliss," Teigen concluded. "Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all!"

Teigen announced she was pregnant in August, nearly three years after the couple suffered a pregnancy loss, sharing on Instagram “the last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again.”

"Every appointment I’ve said to myself, 'ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still," she continued. "I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!"

In 2020, Teigen and Legend lost their third child, Jack, at 20 weeks of pregnancy.

By sharing her pregnancy loss with the public, Teigen said she aimed to inspire women in similar circumstances. According to the Office on Women's Health, pregnancy loss occurs in "as many as 10 to 15 percent of confirmed pregnancies."

"I'm happy to be the one to be able to yell loudly from the rooftops and talk about my uterus and talk about my everything," Teigen told USA TODAY in April 2021. "If that's going to make other women feel that they can do it, too, then I will be that person and I'm happy to do it."

In September, following the Supreme Court’s overturning in June of Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that protected the right to an abortion, Teigen opened up about the 2020 loss, calling the medical event an abortion.

At a summit in California, Teigen explained that "two years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack, John and my third child, I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions. It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention," according to the Hollywood Reporter.

"Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion," she added. "An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago."

Contributing: Sara Moniuszko, Charles Trepany, Marina Pitofsky, USA TODAY

