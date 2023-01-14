Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Welcome New Baby: 'What a Blessed Day'

Angela Andaloro
·2 min read
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Luna, and Miles
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Luna, and Miles

Chrissy Teigen Instagram John Legend and Chrissy Teigen with their kids

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's family just got a little bigger!

The couple's baby was born on Friday, Jan. 13, the proud father confirmed hours after his child's arrival.

Legend, 43, told a crowd at a private concert that they welcomed "the little baby this morning."

"What a blessed day," he said.

The singer added that while he "didn't get a lot of sleep" he "feels energized" after spending "a lot of time" at the hospital.

US singer John Legend and US model Chrissy Teigen arrive to attend the State Dinner in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron and wife Brigitte Macron hosted by US President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden at the White House, in Washington, DC, USA, 01 December 2022. This will be the first state dinner of President Biden's presidency and a chance for the US and France to strengthen ties that have frayed due to disputes over trade and national security. The Bidens host a State Visit by President Macron and Mrs. Marcon of France, Washington, USA - 01 Dec 2022
US singer John Legend and US model Chrissy Teigen arrive to attend the State Dinner in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron and wife Brigitte Macron hosted by US President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden at the White House, in Washington, DC, USA, 01 December 2022. This will be the first state dinner of President Biden's presidency and a chance for the US and France to strengthen ties that have frayed due to disputes over trade and national security. The Bidens host a State Visit by President Macron and Mrs. Marcon of France, Washington, USA - 01 Dec 2022

Sarah Silbiger/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Attendees of the special event immediately headed to social media to share the big baby news.

"@johnlegend just told us he had a baby this morning," one concertgoer wrote.

The birth of their baby comes after the couple experienced a heartbreaking pregnancy loss in October 2020. The couple is already parents to son Miles Theodore, 4½, and daughter, Luna Simone, 6½.

Speaking with PEOPLE in March, the multi-hyphenate talked about his family's preparation for their new addition.

"We're all excited," Legend said, "and, you know, my kids are old enough to really be aware of what's happening, so they're really anticipating having a new sibling in their lives. And I think they'll be good at being a big sister and big brother."

RELATED: Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shows Bare Baby Bump as She Snaps Bathroom Selfie in Bralette

Chrissy Teigen, john legend
Chrissy Teigen, john legend

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

In September, Teigen, 37, told PEOPLE that Luna and Miles were "very excited" about their family's new addition and that they learned about her pregnancy early on.

"Since we did IVF, we knew probably nine days after we did the transfer that it had worked and we were pregnant," she said. "I told them very, very early."

"They knew that I was going in for the transfer, that we were going to go in and put this egg inside Mommy's belly. So they knew from the very, very beginning, and they knew there was a chance it might not work because that's happened before," explained Teigen, who announced her pregnancy in August.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"They've been excited for a long time," added the star of her two older kids. "I feel like this is going to be the longest pregnancy to them because they've known since the day. But they've been really very excited."

Latest Stories

  • Report: California man's guilt 'conclusive' in 1983 slayings

    An independent review of California death row inmate Kevin Cooper's conviction found that evidence of his guilt was “extensive and conclusive” in the 1983 stabbing deaths of four people, including two children, at a suburban Los Angeles home. Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the investigation in 2021 following years of Cooper's pleas for clemency. The case had garnered national attention from people including now-Vice President Kamala Harris and reality star Kim Kardashian.

  • Virginia teacher shooting: School officials may have know 6-year-old had gun

    It is unclear why the school officials did not confiscate the weapon

  • Virginia school official knew 6-year-old who shot teacher may have had gun

    At least one administrator at the Virginia school where a 6-year-old boy shot a teacher last week was aware the boy may have had a gun, but no weapon was found when the boy's backpack was searched before the shooting, school officials said on Friday. Superintendent George Parker told parents at Rickneck Elementary School during a virtual meeting on Thursday that a school administrator learned the boy may have had a gun, according to Michelle Price, a spokeswoman for Newport News Public Schools. Abigail Zwerner, a 25-year-old teacher, was shot a week ago by the young student.

  • Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from the hospital

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A news release from the Bills quoted Dr. Jamie Nadler as saying: “We have completed a series of tests and evaluation and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged.” Nadler said Ham

  • Chargers' Williams questionable for playoff game vs. Jaguars

    COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Mike Williams’ status for the Los Angeles Chargers' AFC wild-card round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars will be a game-time decision. Williams was listed as questionable on the team’s injury report Thursday. He did not practice all week after suffering a lower back contusion late in the first half of last Sunday’s 31-28 loss at the Denver Broncos. “He’s making progress in getting treatment,” coach Brandon Staley said. “We’re just trying to get him as much rest as

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Bieber, Guards reach $10.01 million contract for '23 season

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians reached agreement Friday on contracts with all seven of their arbitration eligible players, including starter Shane Bieber, who agreed to a $10.01 million deal for next season. Bieber made $6 million last season while going 13-8 and leading Cleveland's strong pitching staff in innings (200) and strikeouts (198). The 27-year-old has expressed interest in signing a long-term deal with the AL Central champions, but to this point the sides haven't been able t

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • Kings use power play to get past Oilers 6-3

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Fiala had two power-play goals and two assists, Adrian Kempe also scored two power-play goals and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 on Monday night. Alex Iafallo and Viktor Arvidsson also scored as Los Angeles improved to 9-2-1 since Dec. 15. Pheonix Copley had 28 saves as he improved to 11-2-0 in 13 starts — all since Dec. 6. The Kings converted on four of their first six power-play chances and improved to 2-0-0 against the Oilers this season. It was th

  • Mercer scores twice, Devils top Hurricanes in Metro matchup

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dawson Mercer scored twice and the New Jersey Devils beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 on Tuesday night despite allowing two short-handed goals. Mercer gave the Devils their first lead at 8:53 of the third period on his 10th goal of the season. It was the first multi-goal performance of his 123-game NHL career. The Devils began a five-game trip by winning for the third time in four tries. They moved within two points of the first-place Hurricanes in the Metropolitan Division.

  • Chargers say inexperience doesn't matter in playoff return

    COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Van Noy already has been everywhere the Los Angeles Chargers are trying to go on their franchise's first playoff trip in four years, and the veteran linebacker wants his new teammates to know their postseason inexperience means absolutely nothing on this journey. “It's just about who comes out there and plays better,” the two-time Super Bowl champion said Wednesday. “All the rest of it doesn't matter. I've told these guys that it's not about experience, and home-fi

  • Gustafsson, Kuemper lead Capitals past Blue Jackets 1-0

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson made their season debuts and the Washington Capitals beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 1-0 on Sunday. Erik Gustafsson scored 2:43 into the game and Darcy Kuemper stopped 37 shots for his fourth shutout of the season and second in five games. Elvis Merzlikins had 18 saves for Columbus, which has lost 10 of its last 12 games. Backstrom and Wilson took the ice at Capital One Arena for the first time since the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup playof

  • Kuzma hits late 3-pointer to lift Wizards past Bulls, 100-97

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left and the Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 100-97 on Wednesday night. Following a timeout, Kuzma drove to his right and hit a leaning shot as he floated toward the Wizards’ bench. Zach LaVine missed a 16-footer for Chicago with 2.3 seconds left, with Deni Avdija grabbing the last of his career-high 20 rebounds for Washington. Earlier, LaVine beat the shot clock to tie it at 97. Kuzma finished with 21 points. B

  • Leonard, Clippers hold off Doncic, Mavs to snap 6-game skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 33 points, Norman Powell added 27 and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a six-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 113-101 victory over the Dallas Mavericks despite 43 points from Luka Doncic. It's the fourth time in the past five games Leonard has scored at least 24 points. He got off to a quick start with 11 in the first quarter as the Clippers led throughout. Doncic, who sat out Sunday against Oklahoma City due to left ankle soreness, mi

  • Martin Jones makes 27 saves as Kraken beat Bruins 3-0

    BOSTON (AP) — Martin Jones stopped 27 shots to lead the Kraken to a 3-0 victory over Boston, and Seattle matched its franchise record with a seventh straight victory Thursday night while sending the Bruins to their first regulation home loss all season. Brandon Tanev, Eeli Tolvanen and Jaden Schwartz scored for Seattle, which also won seven in a row earlier this season — its second since joining the NHL as an expansion franchise. It was Jones' third shutout of the season. Linus Ullmark made 28 s

  • Hurts resumes throwing, Johnson returns for banged-up Eagles

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts zipped his passes. Lane Johnson jumped in for light drills. The Eagles are getting healthy for the postseason — and filling the All-Pro team — just at the right time. There’s no need to rush any of the banged-up Birds back at full speed, because Philadelphia earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC and an opening-weekend bye. So they were eased into practice: Hurts tested his sprained right shoulder Friday after he skipped throwing drills a day earlier, and Johnson practi

  • No. 1 seed Chiefs to see familiar route through postseason

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — No matter what route the Kansas City Chiefs take through the playoffs, it is sure to be a familiar one. That tends to happen when you've been near the top as long as they have been. In the divisional round, the Chiefs could face former Andy Reid assistants now leading the Jacksonville Jaguars (Doug Pederson) and Baltimore Ravens (John Harbaugh), an AFC West rival in the Los Angeles Chargers or longtime star Tyreek Hill with his new team, the Miami Dolphins. Get through th

  • Joy Drop: Can a new book on running inspire me to get out in this mess?

    Friends, as the weekend approaches, I am excited to share some happy news and wonderful happenings with you. Let's start with some amazingness from the IIHF U18 women's world championships. I just loved when sports cross over and goals or finishes are inspired by other games and techniques. Fourteen-year-old Slovakian superstar Nela Lopušanová wowed hockey fans with her "Michigan" goal. It's called that in tribute to the University of Michigan's Mike Legg, who scored the first lacrosse-style goa

  • Column: Super Bowls before the Super Bowl? Don't rule it out

    ATLANTA (AP) — If Buffalo and Kansas City both reach the AFC championship game, they'll head to Atlanta, of all places, to compete for a spot in the Super Bowl. The neutral site is just a one-off for now, the hasty solution to a crucial game being called off in the next-to-last week of the regular season after Damar Hamlin's frightening collapse on the field. Hamlin, thankfully, is on the road to recovery. Now, one can't help but wonder if the NFL, in a never-ending quest to increase its wealth

  • Kamara trade request looms over CF Montreal pre-season training

    MONTREAL — An already tumultuous off-season for CF Montreal has taken another twist, with striker Kei Kamara looking to leave the Major League Soccer club. Kamara was absent from Montreal as it started pre-season training this week, with the team saying the Sierra Leone native was still in Africa and feeling ill. Since then, his absence has turned into a media storm as the 38-year-old announced that he has requested a trade after contracts extension negotiations fell through. "I threw all my egg