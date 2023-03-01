Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Shower Newborn Baby Esti with Kisses in New IG Video

Chrissy Teigen, 37, and John Legend, 44, might have just posted the best video to date of their newborn daughter, Esti.

Teigen recently shared a short video clip on her Instagram page, where she and Legend can be seen giving their baby girl the biggest kisses on her cheeks. Baby Esti, who is smothered in a pink blanket, seems shocked while her parents shower her with love.

Teigen wrote in the caption, “First kiss!!” alongside a sandwich emoji.

Teigen’s supporters rushed to the comments section to share their love for the newborn. One person wrote underneath the video, “She is sooo precious,” with a bunch of pink heart emojis. There was another fan who couldn’t help but laugh at baby Esti’s reaction to the massive kiss, writing, “Her first ‘Ma, Dad...that’s enough!’” with a laughing emoji.

This is just one of several videos Teigen has shared of baby Esti on Instagram. Just last week, the mother of three posted her first close-up video. In the clip, Teigen is feeding her daughter a bottle of milk when suddenly she gets a bad case of the hiccups. While Esti is laying down on a gray blanket, she is sporting a long sleeve white shirt with a cream-white bib on top of her chest.

Please don't stop with the vids, Chrissy.

