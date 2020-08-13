Chrissy Teigen and John Legend reveal they are expecting baby No. 3 in 'Wild' music video

Chrissy Teigen is sure to have some new cravings.

The star is pregnant, a person familiar with the situation but not authorized to speak publicly confirmed to USA TODAY.

The supermodel, 34, hinted that she's expecting baby No. 3 with husband John Legend, 41, in the Grammy winner's new music video for "Wild" Thursday.

Vevo, which debuted the video, promised fans a "beautiful surprise" and they didn't disappoint. During the music video, the couple embrace on the picturesque shoreline in Mexico as Teigen cradles her growing baby bump.

Big siblings Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, also make an appearance in "Wild," frolicking in the ocean alongside their loving parents ahead of the big reveal.

Teigen and Legend first met on set of the singer's 2006 music video for "Stereo," so it's only fitting that the couple announced their growing family by way of another one.

"We did the music video, we were together for like 12 hours," Teigen told Wendy Williams in 2014. "We spent the entire day together, me in my underwear and him in a full suit, and I went to go say goodbye to him, to his hotel and we didn’t ever say goodbye that night."

"Wild" is directed by Nabil Elderkin, "the man who introduced us 14 years ago," Teigen teased on Instagram Wednesday ahead of the music video release. Elderkin also directed the music video for Legend's 2013 love song to Teigen, "All of Me."

Teigen and Legend tied the knot in Como, Italy on September 14, 2013. The couple welcomed daughter Luna in April 2016 and son Miles in May 2018 after undergoing In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) treatments.

Although Teigen didn't disclose a due date or gender of their newest bundle of joy, the "Cravings" cookbook author may already have a name in mind if she does have a baby girl.

In February 2019, Teigen tweeted: "'Bea' is such an adorable name. someone name their kid bea please. I am not ready for another daughter and John says no more dogs. I will be their god parent."

