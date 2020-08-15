Chrissy Teigen Isn’t A Child-Eating Pedophile, You Gullible F*cking Dingaling

For reasons unknown to people who are capable of critical thinking, Chrissy Teigen continues to be mercilessly targeted by Qanon conspiracy theory-humpers who think she is a child sex trafficker who eats babies or drinks the blood of babies or maybe does both of those things, I don’t know, the story constantly changes.

The accusations always harken back to a 2011 satirical tweet by Teigen about the show Toddlers and Tiaras. The tweet read, “seeing little girls do the splits half naked is just…..i want to put myself in jail. #toddlers and tiaras.” This tweet is an indictment of the sexualization of little girls, not a condoning of it. Teigen is making the point, via satire, that Toddlers and Tiaras over-sexualized little girls. Fucking obviously.

But let’s for a moment pretend Teigen’s statement was literal—that she literally has inappropriate feelings toward little girls. So… she intentionally put that out there for the world to see? On fucking Twitter? Right. That’s a completely logical thing for someone who is trying to hide their secret sex trafficking ring to do.

Later, in 2017, a Twitter user accused Teigen of being part of ‘Pizzagate’—a conspiracy theory that led a gunman to fire his weapon in a crowded Washington, D.C. pizzeria because he believed children were being stored in the establishment’s basement. Boy did he feel stupid when he discovered the establishment did not even have a basement, much less one with children hidden in it.

Another accusation stems from a viral Facebook post that falsely states Teigen (along with Oprah Winfrey and Ellen Degeneres) appeared on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s flight list to his private island. The Facebook post said, “Does anyone else find it odd that not a single celebrity or big name on Epsteins [sic] flight list has spoken out in defense of themselves? … Chrissy Teigen deleted 27,000 tweets, but never put out a statement about it. Ellen DeGeneres has not spoke on it. Oprah Winfrey has not spoke on it.”

I want to point out something that is common to many, many viral posts like this. Look closely at the wording.

Does anyone else find it odd that not a single celebrity or big name on Epsteins [sic] flight list has spoken out in defense of themselves?

And then:

Chrissy Teigen deleted 27,000 tweets, but never put out a statement about it. Ellen DeGeneres has not spoke on it. Oprah Winfrey has not spoke on it.

Did you notice that the poster never actually says that Teigen, Winfrey, or Degeneres were on the flight list? She implied it and correctly assumed people would be dumb enough to make the mental leap. And boy, did they. That false Facebook post was shared over 121,000 times.

The accusation that Teigen “never put out a statement about it” is easily verifiable as false, though. Teigen did put out a statement—several statements, actually—about the flight list conspiracy theory.

Nevermind the fact I have never even met the man. Or been to the island. Or on the plane. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 10, 2020





I just cannot comprehend why people are so fixated with Teigen. If she were really a child sex trafficker, don’t you think that she would’ve been busted by now? Don’t you think there’d be more evidence than a Facebook post that vaguely incriminates her?

Epstein was busted. Investigators are going after anybody who is associated with him. It’s not over just because Epstein is dead. Brad Edwards, the attorney who represented 50 Epstein’s victims, literally wrote a book about the work he has done and continues to do. (Listen to him speak about it on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast.) Chrissy Teigen does not feature in that story.

These Qanon bottom dwellers spend all this energy furiously typing on their keyboards and slandering an innocent person, but they do nothing, absolutely nothing, to end actual human trafficking. They’re creating a whole lot of noise that does a whole lot of jack shit to help the children and young adults who are truly suffering. And in the meantime, they’re harming an innocent person who has zilch to do with the people they claim they want to save.

Even if Chrissy Teigen were guilty, how does screaming at her on Twitter help rescue sex trafficking victims? Wouldn’t it make more sense to deliver the supposed evidence you’ve compiled to law enforcement or an attorney who represents sex trafficking victims?

