Chrissy Teigen Hits the Water with Adorable Daughter Luna: 'Caught a Mermaid'

Glenn Garner
·2 min read

Chrissy Teigen is soaking up some sun and quality family time.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue alum, 36, posed Saturday in her best swim ensemble with 5½-year-old daughter Luna Simone, who wore a pink bathing suit with a full mermaid fin. "Caught a mermaid toons!" Teigen captioned a photo of their looks.

She and husband John Legend previously brought Luna and 3½-year-old son Miles Theodore to last weekend's 64th Grammy Awards. The family dressed to the nines as they supported Legend, 43, who performed to raise awareness for the war in Ukraine.

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Selfie with Luna and Miles from Inside the 2022 Grammys

Teigen revealed in February that she's undergoing IVF treatments as she and Legend work on expanding their family after suffering a pregnancy loss with their third child, son Jack, in Oct. 2020. She gave an update on their fertility journey last month.

"Everything is good. I finished my IVF part, so I feel so much healthier and so much better with that," Teigen told Entertainment Tonight at the Hollywood Beauty Awards.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)

Legend opened up about the experience to PEOPLE last month, sharing some advice with other parents in the same situation. "It's not easy," he said.

"There are a lot of women and families that have fertility struggles, and I think no one should feel ashamed of needing some help sometimes," Legend shared. "I think Chrissy's done a good job of de-stigmatizing some of these things that so many people go through in silence."

RELATED VIDEO: John Legend Gets Tattoo Drawn by Daughter Luna on His Arm After Callout from Wife Chrissy Teigen

"Whether it's IVF, or other fertility struggles, whether it's losing a pregnancy, I think both of us have felt like it's good for us to share this with other people because other people are going through it too, we don't think they should suffer in silence without knowing there are other people out there who are feeling the same thing," he added (both Miles and Luna were conceived with the help of IVF treatments).

Legend also shared Luna and Miles' excitement over potentially welcoming another sibling: "They know we are trying, and they are excited."

