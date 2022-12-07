Chrissy Teigen Goes Extension-Free and Shows off Natural Hair Length

In a world of so much fluff, it's a big deal when celebrities show off their natural hair free of extensions and wigs. Like Khloé Kardashian, who doesn't have a problem showing off her natural hair, Chrissy Teigen is one of those A-listers down to do a length check as well.

Teigen took to IG to reveal her new hairstyle free of extensions and all other hair enhancements. The model is wearing full-on makeup and her natural hair is styled so perfectly to which I'm green with envy as a WFH beauty editor who's sofa-surfing and "skin flooding" to get my winter skin in check. However, the hair is styled in a feasible, low-maintenance way that'll be easy for those "on camera" days. Bringing more attention to the reveal, Teigen accessorized her full mane with two butterfly clips that'll send you into a Y2K frenzy.

If you needed a sign to embrace your natural locs, let Teigen's fearless display serve as your answer. Take a closer look ahead.