Chrissy Teigen Gives Son Miles an At-Home Haircut Ahead of His Second Birthday: 'I Cut Hair Now'

Watch out, Jen Atkin — Chrissy Teigen wants your gig!

The cookbook author and television personality, 34, may have a new career as a celebrity hairstylist, revealing on social media Thursday, that she gave her son, Miles Theodore, an at-home haircut ahead of his second birthday on Saturday.

"I cut hair now!" Teigen tweeted, sharing a photo of Miles, walking around shirtless with his new 'do.

"I’m coming for you," she teased Atkin, her celebrity hairstyle BFF, on Instagram.

Teigen's husband, John Legend, also posted a pic of his son from the same day, snapped while his mini-me modeled his blue-wave sweatpants.

"He's almost 2," Legend, 41, captioned the shot.

"How does he look so grown!? 😩," Teigen asked in another Instagram post. "Officially a toddler."

Teigen and Legend, who have been married since 2013, share little Miles along with their 4-year-old daughter, Luna Simone.

The celebrity parents have yet to reveal just how they'll be celebrating Miles' big day as the family is currently renting a beachside home in California, while self-isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic.

And joining them at their temporary abode is their newest addition to their family: a bearded dragon.

On Wednesday, Teigen said on Twitter that she bought the reptile for Miles' upcoming birthday.

"He is very little right now," the Chrissy's Court host said of the still-unnamed pet, which typically live between 8 and 12 years. "I got him for Miles' birthday but I know we will share a lifetime of happiness and cuddles (well his lifetime) (maybe mine at this stress rate)."

In another tweet, Teigen said that she was planning to let Miles name the little lizard. "So I'm guessing his name will be 'cars,' " she joked.

"Welcome to the family, bearded dragon without a name!" Teigen wrote in another post, alongside a picture of the little bearded dragon sitting on Luna's chest. "We are gonna take good good care of you with many cuddles and lots of love."

welcome to the family, bearded dragon without a name! we are gonna take good good care of you with many cuddles and lots of love. pic.twitter.com/cZww5jTPxm — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 14, 2020

Meanwhile, for those brave enough to give their own at-home haircuts, PEOPLE got tips from top celebrity hairstylists — including Andrew Fitzsimons (who works with stars like Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Adriana Lima) and Chris Appleton (Jennifer Lopez's go-to guy).

Both urge against using kitchen or craft scissors to do the job, and instead suggest barbers-to-be invest in an inexpensive pair of shears (Ulta or Sally Beauty have many options). Sectioning clips, a comb and a good mirror set up are also encouraged.

For more tips, read PEOPLE's extensive guide.