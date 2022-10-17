Chrissy Teigen Fangirls Over 'RHOC' Cast at 2022 BravoCon Wearing a Sky Brand Dress: 'Forever an OC Girl'

Michelle Lee
·3 min read
Chrissy Teigen is giving her closet the ultimate Real Housewives makeover.

Over the weekend, the model and cookbook author flew out to New York to attend BravoCon 2022, the annual convention hosted by Andy Cohen that celebrates the network's famed reality television stars.

Teigen, who is a diehard Bravo aficionado, attended all three days of the extravaganza at the Javits Center, where she sat front row at its exclusive panels, got a private tour of the Bravoland museum and got buddy-buddy with her favorite Bravolebrities backstage.

BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 from the Javits Center in New York City on Sunday, October 16, 2022 -- Pictured: (l-r) Heather Dubrow, Chrissy Teigen, Shannon Storms Beador, Dolores Catania -- (Photo by: Todd Williamson/Bravo via Getty Images)
BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 from the Javits Center in New York City on Sunday, October 16, 2022 -- Pictured: (l-r) Heather Dubrow, Chrissy Teigen, Shannon Storms Beador, Dolores Catania -- (Photo by: Todd Williamson/Bravo via Getty Images)

Todd Williamson/Bravo via Getty

The soon-to-be mom of three donned multiple chic pregnancy looks during the event but saved the best for last with a blast-from-the-past ensemble dedicated to the Real Housewives of Orange County, the first series within the now 10-city franchise.

While attending the "Oh Say Can You OC" panel featuring OC cast members Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson and Tamra Judge, Teigen opted for a bump-hugging white maxi dress featuring cap sleeves and a center cutout framed with metallic and turquoise beads.

An Instagram photo shared by Kirschenheiter also revealed Teigen's platform espadrille sandals, an extra nod to early aughts style.

Chrissy Teigen attended all three days of Bravocon 2022 and shared a photo of her in a Sky dress, in honor of the Real Housewives of Orange County. . https://www.instagram.com/chrissyteigen/?hl=en. Chrissy Teigen /Instagram
Chrissy Teigen attended all three days of Bravocon 2022 and shared a photo of her in a Sky dress, in honor of the Real Housewives of Orange County. . https://www.instagram.com/chrissyteigen/?hl=en. Chrissy Teigen /Instagram

Chrissy Teigen /Instagram

"forever an OC Girl," the 36-year-old cookbook author captioned an Instagram Story of herself in the look while waiting for the panel to begin.

On Oct. 5, Teigen even teased her look on Twitter, asking fans where she can buy the once-coveted item, confessing that she was willing to pay big bucks to secure the sartorial relic.

"looking for sky tops circa early real housewives of Orange County," she tweeted.

Teigen's spot-on outfit even caught the eye of fans, including one who shared a side-by-side Instagram photo of the star and RHOC veterans Jeana Keough and Vicki Gunvalson wearing the eye-catching Sky pieces. "She understood the assignment. Long live sky tops," the user wrote.

Sky was created in the early 2000s and designed bohemian chic pieces, often in vibrant hues, flowing silhouettes and decorated in embellishments, "inspired by a bold and free-spirited woman" and Southern California style, as noted by the clothing brand's website.

Priding itself on being for every kind of woman and embodying fun fashion attitude, it was natural for the brand to be a go-to for the multifaceted and outgoing Housewives at the time.

Teigen has plunged into the closets of her favorite Bravo stars before.

In 2018, she shared an Instagram video of herself posing in the same striped Jovani jumpsuit belonging to former Real Housewife of New York star Dorinda Medley, who wore the designer piece during a finale episode airing Luann de Lesseps' cabaret debut famously being interrupted by Medley calling out "Jovani."

"Look familiar? It's Jovani!" Teigen exclaimed in the video.

Teigen previously parodied de Lesseps on Instagram, wearing a hot pink strapless gown with a large bow as a friend off camera asks, "Who are you wearing?" Teigen channels the countess by throwing her hands in the air and responding, "It's Jovani!"

