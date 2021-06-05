Chrissy Teigen Drops Out of Netflix's Never Have I Ever in Wake of Online Bullying Controversy

Chrissy Teigen is no longer lending her voice to Netflix’s Never Have I Ever, after an online bullying controversy came to light regarding direct messages and tweets she sent to model/reality-TV personality Courtney Stodden.

Teigen chose to drop out of her one-episode voice acting spot, our sister site Variety first reported, which was set to take place during the coming of age comedy’s second season. (The Mindy Kaling-created series often features voiceovers for its characters that are performed by notable guest actors.)

Stodden recently revealed in a Daily Beast interview that Teigen harassed them and their husband online a decade ago, shortly after their marriage to actor Doug Hutchison. (They were 16 at the time, while Hutchison was 60.) “She wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take ‘a dirt nap,’ but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself,” Stodden said. “Things like, ‘I can’t wait for you to die.'”

On May 12, Teigen issued a public apology via Twitter, writing: “I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention-seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior…. I’m so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am.”

Inspired by Kaling’s childhood, Never Have I Ever stars newcomer Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, a first-generation Indian-American teenager who is working through the highs and lows of adolescence. The show was renewed in July of last year, and is rumored to premiere sometime in July.

