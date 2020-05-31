Chrissy Teigen Donates $200K to Help Bail Out Protestors Across the U.S. After George Floyd's Death

Chrissy Teigen is donating $200,000 to help bail out protestors who have taken to the streets in cities across the United States over the killing of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white police officer pinned him to the ground with a knee on his neck in Minneapolis.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, the Cravings cookbook author, 34, announced her donation, initially pledging to give $100,000 after President Donald Trump declared that Saturday night would be “MAGA [Make America Great Again] Night” at the White House in a Twitter rant calling D.C. protesters "vicious dogs."

"In celebration of whatever the f--- maga night is, I am committed to donating $100,000 to the bail outs of protestors across the country," Teigen first wrote, in reference to Trump's tweet.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

However, in a since-deleted tweet, one user reportedly criticized her support of the protesters, calling them "Rioters and criminals*." This prompted Teigen to double her donation.

"Ooo they might need more money then. Make it $200,000," she replied.

Also on Instagram, Teigen shared her two tweets, writing: "I stand with our heroes out there in support and solidarity. If you don’t know what else to do, every little bit helps. Please see my retweets for direct links. Silence is betrayal."

RELATED: Minneapolis, Atlanta, D.C. and More Cities Erupt in Protests Across the U.S. Over George Floyd's Death

In celebration of whatever the fuck maga night is, I am committed to donating $100,000 to the bail outs of protestors across the country. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 30, 2020

Ooo they might need more money then. Make it $200,000 https://t.co/axuJnazJkU — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 30, 2020

Back in September 2019, Teigen spoke about her Twitter exchange with Trump, days after the president called her “filthy mouthed” and attacked her “boring” husband, John Legend. Trump also blocked Teigen on Twitter.

Story continues

"It was a weird feeling. I was really angry, I think my eyes filled up with water at the shock of it that, 'I can’t believe this really happens right now,' " Teigen said at the time. "But you realize why you love Twitter and you love your friends,” she continued. “I had so many group chats going that night of hilarious people and people making funny videos, so then you laugh about it."

RELATED: Rapper Killer Mike Tearfully Says 'We Want to See Systemic Racism Burnt to the Ground' in Plea

Over the weekend, outraged Americans rallied to protest racial injustice and police brutality after footage of Floyd surfaced online.

The Minneapolis police officer in the video — identified as Derek Chauvin — has been fired and was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter on Friday.

There have been protests in at least 30 other U.S. cities, including Los Angeles, San Jose, Denver, New York City, Chicago and Washington D.C.

Some of the demonstrations have turned violent, with clashes between protestors and police that have led to arrests. In L.A. alone, 500 people were arrested during Friday night's protests, according to USA Today.