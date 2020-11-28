Chrissy Teigen Discusses Being In A "Grief Depression Hole" Following Baby Loss

Photo credit: Rich Polk - Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen is known for her honesty on social media, and in a recent tweet, the model revealed why she's been taking some time away from Twitter.

Earlier this year, Teigen revealed on Instagram that she'd lost her baby boy, Jack, after being hospitalized with pregnancy complications. At the time, Teigen wrote, "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough."

Understandably, the Cravings author has been less active on social media in recent weeks, and she decided to share an update with her fans. Teigen wrote on Twitter, "I’m not tweeting much because I’m honestly in a bit of a grief depression hole but do not worry as I have so much help around me to get better and I’ll be fixed soon. they’ll call when im better and ready for pickup and u can swing by and grab me ok? thank u and love you!"

I’m not tweeting much because I’m honestly in a bit of a grief depression hole but do not worry as I have so much help around me to get better and I’ll be fixed soon. they’ll call when im better and ready for pickup and u can swing by and grab me ok? thank u and love you! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 25, 2020

Teigen previously shared an update on Instagram about how she and her husband, John Legend, were following the devastating baby loss. In mid-October, she wrote, "We are quiet but we are okay. Love you all so much." Teigen also shared screenshots of tweets shared by her husband, which said, "I love and cherish you and our family so much. We’ve experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together. Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling."

