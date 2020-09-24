Chrissy Teigen 'devastated' at having to postpone third cookbook indefinitely amid 'high-risk' pregnancy

Chrissy Teigen has revealed she has had to postpone publishing her third cookbook “indefinitely,” days after telling her followers she is having a “difficult” pregnancy.

On Thursday, Teigen, who is currently pregnant with her and John Legend’s third child, said she is “devastated” at having to postpone her third Cravings cookbook, but that “baby cannot do it”.

“Also I know I’m tweeting about stupid sh*t when so many bad things are happening. I just can’t speak up right now because my body is in such bad shape and I mentally cannot handle what will come out of it,” the Cravings author tweeted, adding: “Today I had to postpone the cookbook indefinitely and send @AdeenaSussman alllll the way back to Tel Aviv.

Teigen also said she has had to shut down filming of her Quibi series, writing: “And same with shutting down filming Chrissy’s Court. Baby cannot do it. I am devastated.”

In follow-up tweets, the 34-year-old expressed her gratitude to her publisher Clarkson Potter for allowing her to take the time she needs.

“I don't have to say this as they've already established they are sticking with me through all these tough times, but I would like to call out Clarkson Potter as the best publishing team ever. They've kindly dealt with every bout of depression, postpartum, book delays, everything,” she wrote. “They were always the first to tell me to take care of myself, when so many others would say ‘ok f*** you're out’. I love them. Love you @francis_lam so much.”

Teigen’s announcement comes after she announced earlier this month that she had begun working on her highly anticipated third cookbook with recipe developer Adeena Sussman.

"Officially started the cookbook! First step, a Google doc between @AdeenaSussman and I where at every hour of the day and night (she is in Tel Aviv!), ideas are popped into organised chaos,” Teigen tweeted at the time. “Currently discussing the beauty that was the Mrs Field's white choc macadamia nut cookie.”

On 16 September, Teigen revealed that she was experiencing a “difficult” pregnancy and had been put on “serious bed rest”.

The Lip Sync Battle presenter later told fans during an Instagram video that she was “feeling really good” but that the baby’s placenta was weak and considered “high-risk”.

“I’m feeling really good, but my placenta is really, really weak and it’s causing me to really bleed a lot. So basically, it’s just pretty high-risk,” she said, adding that she had also experienced complications during her pregnancies with her children Luna, four, and Miles, two.

At the time, Teigen, who announced she and Legend were expecting their third child, a boy, earlier this summer, joked that she was being “punished” for her previous comments about the ease of her first two pregnancies.

In response to the book’s postponement, fans shared their well-wishes and encouraged Teigen to prioritise her health.

“I’m so sorry @chrissyteigen. You take care of yourself and the baby. That’s what matters most right now. The book and other things can wait. Sending lots of hugs, love, and positive energy your way,” one fan wrote.

Another said: “Your health is the most important thing, it will all be there when you are better! Sending you virtual hugs.”

