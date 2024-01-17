Chrissy Teigen and David Chang Talk Sex, Food and Embarrassing Stories on “Chrissy & Dave Dine Out” — See the Trailer

Teigen and Chang are "taking the coolest people we know out for a bunch of insanely delicious meals" in their new show

Chrissy Teigen and David Chang's new show is making mealtime spicy — with more than just some seasoning.

PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the trailer for Chrissy & Dave Dine Out, a Freeform series that follows the duo and Joel Kim Booster as they take viewers on a culinary journey through the greater Los Angeles area. Alongside indulging in some mouthwatering eats, the hosts and their famous guests will also dish out some serious gossip on everything from their sex lives to their most embarrassing stories.

"We're taking the coolest people we know out for a bunch of insanely delicious meals," Teigen teases in the trailer.

Disney/Mike Taing Chrissy Teigen in 'Chrissy & Dave Dine Out'

According to a press release, the premiere episode will see Teigen, Chang and Booster dining at chef Chris Bianco's Pizzeria Bianco. For that particular meal, they're joined by Jimmy Kimmel and his wife, writer-producer Molly McNearney.

"I was supposed to be John's big cover-up for a while, people thought he was gay," Teigen jokes about her husband, John Legend. Kimmel jokes back: "Oh, he's not?"

In another scene, McNearney reveals that she "walked in on her parents four times as a child," to which Kimmel shockingly agrees, "I've walked in on her parents."

"Man, I love this, I can just eat, taste, talk s---," Chang says of the show.

Disney/Beth Dubber Simu Liu and David Chang in 'Chrissy & Dave Dine Out'

Other future guests teased in the trailer are Alexandra Daddario, Simu Liu, Kumail Nanjiani, Sasheer Zamata, Eric Nam, Randall Park, Reid Scott and Regina Hall.

The show also touches on serious concepts, as teased in other parts of the trailer.

"You don't realize the weight you carry as a person of color," Booster tells Park in one scene.

Liu explains to Hall and Nanjiani: "There's just so many stories out there that have not had a light cast on it."

Chrissy & Dave Dine Out will premiere Jan. 24 on Freeform, and stream on Hulu the next day.



